By Naveen Thukral and Svetlana Kovalyova

SINGAPORE/MILAN, Jan 19 U.S. corn and wheat edged up on Thursday, recouping some of last session's losses as an improved risk appetite after a move by the International Monetary Fund to tackle the European debt crisis lifted global markets.

Soybeans also edged higher while gains in corn and wheat were capped by forecasts of rains in parts of Argentina's grain belt which have been hit by a drought this year.

"Corn and wheat are slightly higher today as the markets are tracking stronger crude oil prices and impressive data from the United States last night," said Ker Chung Yang at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery gained 0.8 percent to $5.98-1/4 a bushel by 1242 GMT and March wheat added 0.72 percent to $5.96-1/2 a bushel. March soy rose 0.95 percent to $11.94-3/4 a bushel.

Corn and wheat fell to their lowest since December 19 on Wednesday.

Commerzbank said it saw upside potential for corn and wheat.

"Given the tight supply and robust demand, we believe the corn price to be too low at under $6 a bushel and anticipate a price recovery in the near future," Commerzbank said in a note.

"The situation for wheat is quite different, however: here supply is plentiful and there is fierce competition on the supply side ... The already lower price level should stimulate demand and could result in acreage cuts in favour of more profitable field crops. For this reason we also see moderate price growth potential for wheat despite the supply surplus."

Strong demand at Spanish and French government bond auctions added to a buoyant mood in equity markets on Thursday and lifted the euro to a two-week high against the dollar as fresh steps to contain the European debt crisis boosted risk appetite.

Key to the stronger sentiment was news that the IMF would seek to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion to help countries deal with the fallout from the crisis.

In Europe, wheat prices were mostly lower on Thursday in very thin trade with traders keeping their attention on the rise of the euro versus the dollar and much awaited rain in drought-hit Argentina.

The benchmark contract March was 0.25 euros or 0.13 percent higher at 197.75 euros a tonne but all following contracts were down, between 0.50 and 1.00 euros a tonne. Some 2,441 lots had been traded on the milling wheat contracts, which amounted to an exceptionally low volume of 122,050 tonnes.

"There is a lack of willingness (to move), the euro is firm and it's rather bearish for us," one trader said.

French analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday cut its estimate of the European Union soft wheat crop in 2012 to 133.3 million tonnes, down by 200,000 tonnes seen in December but still 3 percent above the 2011/12 season.

Strategie Grains has also raised its estimate of the EU 2011 maize crop to 65.3 million tonnes, up 700,000 tonnes on the December estimate and 10 million tonnes above 2010's crop.

EYES ON WEATHER

On the market fundamentals front, sentiment in the corn, soybean and wheat markets was bearish on forecasts for rains in some areas hit by a severe drought in Argentina.

The latest weather forecast boosted expectations for rain this weekend in South America, predicting that as much as 1.5 inches (38 millimeters) could fall in Argentina during the weekend.

The La Nina weather phenomenon, which has been linked to the hot and dry weather in South America this year, has displayed signs of weakening over the past two weeks, Australia's weather bureau said.

The grain markets remained under pressure from a U.S. Agriculture Department report last week pegging corn and soybean supplies above expectations and wheat seedings bigger than market estimates.

Still, the drought conditions have caused many crop watchers to lower their estimates of the South American crops beyond the cuts to production the U.S. Agriculture Department made in its monthly supply-and-demand report last week.

Private analyst Michael Cordonnier lowered his forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean production to 71 million tonnes, down 1 million from his previous estimate. He cut his forecast for the Argentine soy crop by 1 million tonnes to 50 million tonnes.

For corn, the closely watched Cordonnier cut 2 million tonnes from his forecast for Argentine production and 1 million tonnes from his forecast for Brazil's crop.

"We don't think that the rains over the weekend will make a huge difference on a longer term basis and the dry weather will result into lower yields," said Ker Chung Yang. (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris)