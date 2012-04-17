* Soy gains on rumored Chinese buying * Wheat, corn give up early gains to close lower * Weak dollar supports many commodities (Updates U.S. market activity to close; adds new quotes, fund totals, planting progress) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, April 17 U.S. soy futures rebounded on T uesday from their biggest daily loss in nearly a month, propelled by talk of demand from top buyer China and forecasts for smaller crops in South America. Wheat and corn gave up early gains and closed lower, with corn losing ground following the lack of any confirmation of a sale to China. Higher equities and a weaker dollar underpinned many commodities, with U.S. crude oil up more than 1 percent. However, corn and wheat each declined for the third straight session and soybeans closed off their peaks. The U.S. Agriculture Department early on Tuesday said U.S. exporters had sold 225,000 tonnes of soybeans to an unknown destination, thought by some to be China. Closely watched oilseed analyst Oil World, meanwhile, cut its forecasts for production in major exporters Brazil and Argentina. The better demand and forecasts for lower global production supported soybean futures, with soy for May delivery ending 5-3/4 cents higher at $14.25-3/4 per bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, near a seven-month high set last week. China, which buys roughly 60 percent of global soy exports, was also rumored to have bought U.S. corn in recent days, but with no confirmation of sales. Corn futures for May gave up slight gains to end 6-1/2 cents lower at $6.16-3/4 a bushel. "There's some disappointment that we haven't seen any new announcements on corn sales to China. We are still waiting on confirmation and it's been several days since the rumors started," Allendale Inc analyst Rich Nelson said. Nelson said the unknown destination for the purchased soybeans was most likely China. "With the soybeans, the confirmation was good but we still have concern about higher-priced commodities and there was some fund liquidation." Investment funds were said to have sold 6,000 corn contracts and 1,000 wheat contracts, and to have bought 3,000 soy contracts. China could import more than the 55 million tonnes estimated by the USDA due to increased processing margins, Commerzbank said, citing the China National Grain and Oils Information Center. "This could cause worldwide stocks which have already decreased on the back of lower production in South America to fall even further and lend additional support to the soybean price, which has already risen sharply this year," Commerzbank wrote in a note. CBOT May wheat settled 3/4 cent lower at $6.15-1/2 after rising early by as much as 1.4 percent as a glut of global supplies curtailed export demand from the United States. Winter wheat conditions also improved last week, the USDA said o n Tuesday, with so-called good-to-excellent ratings rising to 64 percent, from 61 percent in the previous week. U.S. corn farmers came off their record planting pace last week as heavy rain fell over the weekend in key growing areas of the Midwest. U.S. corn plantings were 17 percent complete as of Sunday, up from 7 percent a week earlier but below the record 19 percent during the same week in 2010, the USDA said in a weekly planting update. Prices at 3:20 p.m. CDT (2020 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 616.75 -6.50 -1.0% -4.6% CBOT soy 1425.75 5.75 0.4% 19.0% CBOT meal 393.80 2.40 0.6% 27.3% CBOT soyoil 55.76 0.10 0.2% 7.0% CBOT wheat 615.50 -0.75 -0.1% -5.7% CBOT rice 1557.00 14.00 0.9% 6.6% EU wheat 211.50 2.25 1.1% 4.4% US crude 104.23 1.30 1.3% 5.5% Dow Jones 13,116 194 1.5% 7.3% Gold 1649.63 -1.97 -0.1% 5.5% Euro/dollar 1.3128 -0.0006 -0.1% 1.4% Dollar Index 79.5460 -0.0090 0.0% -0.8% Baltic Freight 989 14 1.4% -43.1% (Additional reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova in London, Valerie Parent in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)