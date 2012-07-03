* December U.S. corn hits contract high * Spot-month soy trades to 4-year peak * Reuters poll shows expected drop in corn yield * Long-range forecast brings cooler weather (Recasts, adds new details) By Rod Nickel and Sam Nelson WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, July 3 Relentless heat in the key U.S. corn- and soybean-growing areas drove benchmark Chicago corn futures higher on Tuesday, marking the golden grain's biggest eight-day advance in 3-1/2 years as drought brought worries about world grain supplies. Soybean prices jumped to their highest levels since 2008, less than a dollar per bushel off that year's top, while U.S. wheat hit its highest price in over a year, tracking corn's rally. The hot, dry weather prompted analysts to reduce corn yield estimates, pointing to a smaller crop in the world's No. 1 grower than had been expected. In a Reuters poll Tuesday - the day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported on crop conditions - analysts on average pegged the U.S. corn yield at 153.4 bushels per acre, down from 157.3 bushels a week ago. The USDA on Monday slashed its condition rating for U.S. corn to 48 percent good-to-excellent, down 8 percentage points from a week earlier. It pegged the soybean crop at 45 percent good-to-excellent, compared with 53 percent a week ago. The long-range forecast offered some mild relief as cooler weather is expected next week in the U.S. grain belt. "There's something for the bulls and bears today, with the crop continuing to sink with the hot, dry conditions," said Don Roose, president and analyst at U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "The bears have something with a little bit of a possible change cooler in those way distant maps." Chicago Board of Trade December corn gained 18-3/4 U.S. cents, or 2.9 percent, to $6.74-1/2 a bushel, just slightly below its fresh contract high of $6.76. The benchmark December contract has gained 22.5 percent over the past eight trading sessions, the biggest corn advance in 3-1/2 years for a like period compared with spot-contract prices on a continuous chart. December corn has gained ground in seven of those eight sessions, picking up momentum after the rally looked to lose steam last Thursday. The most active November soybean contract rose to a contract high of $14.78 a bushel, while the spot month reached the highest price since July 2008. Nearby July soybeans surged 40 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $15.72-1/4 per bushel. Moderate temperatures forecast for next week, accompanied by some rainfall in the south, will arrive too late to save some of the already-damaged corn crop, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday. The chance for rain and cooler temperatures follows heat and dryness this week that is harming corn and soybean production prospects, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. "The six- to 10-day is wetter for the southern Midwest and Delta, not excessively wet, on the order of 0.50 inch to one inch of rain is possible," he said. Midday weather updates on Tuesday showed little change. Rain amounts next week are expected to fall well short of rescuing most crops. Much of the damage is already done to corn, making a short position through Wednesday's Independence Day holiday in the United States a risky gambit for some. "Before the market has a solid change, you're going to see real evidence of (better weather) or a soaking rain," Roose said. The latest corn rating is 29 percentage points below the USDA's initial forecast early in the crop season and the soybean rating is 11 percentage points below the USDA's initial forecast. Unlike corn, which is baking during its key pollination stage, soybeans do not reach their critical stage of pod-filling until August. Still, the soy crop's potential for bouncing back is limited by the fact that only small amounts of rain are expected next week, said analyst Anne Frick of Jefferies Bache. "Beans are very drought-resistant and they can bounce back, but I don't think anybody really expects them to bounce back to the USDA's trend yield level," she said. September wheat gained 26-3/4 cents, or 3.5 percent, to $7.99-1/4 a bushel, gaining spillover support from corn. On a continuation chart, front-month wheat climbed as high as $7.82 per bushel, its highest since June last year. New-crop Minneapolis spring wheat futures <0#MWE:> led the way higher for the wheat complex, with the December contract climbing 3.6 percent. The USDA on Monday estimated that 71 percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good or excellent condition, a drop of six percentage points from the previous week. In Western Europe, the outlook for wheat crops has improved after June rains, but dry, sunny weather is now needed to avert harvest delays, yield losses and quality problems, crop analysts said. Prices at 12:29 p.m. CDT (1729 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 718.75 26.25 3.8% 11.2% CBOT soy 1572.25 40.00 2.6% 31.2% CBOT meal 454.10 11.60 2.6% 46.8% CBOT soyoil 52.95 0.77 1.5% 1.7% CBOT wheat 782.25 27.75 3.7% 19.8% CBOT rice 1471.50 32.50 2.3% 0.8% EU wheat 236.00 4.00 1.7% 16.5% US crude 87.48 3.73 4.5% -11.5% Dow Jones 12,944 72 0.6% 5.9% Gold 1620.36 23.68 1.5% 3.6% Euro/dollar 1.2606 0.0025 0.2% -2.6% Dollar Index 81.8020 -0.0680 -0.1% 2.0% Baltic Freight 1063 50 4.9% -38.8% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sam Nelson in Chicago; additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)