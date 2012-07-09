* Soybeans hit all-time high as dry weather threatens yield * Corn rises 40-cent limit, contract highs on supply fears * Weekly U.S. crop ratings expected to decline * Floods in Russia could delay grain export from key port (Recasts with U.S. trading; updates prices, adds comments; changes dateline from previous SYDNEY/MILAN, changes byline) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 9 U.S. soybean futures surged to an all-time high price and corn rose its daily maximum on Monday, due to fears that continued dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest crop belt would further threaten yields. Sizzling temperatures abated in the Corn Belt over the weekend, but rains this week were expected to miss the areas that need it most. "While it's cooler and more pleasant for us, it has not really helped the crops any. You are still going to get net drying," said Sterling Smith, a grain analyst for Citigroup in Chicago. "A drought doesn't have to be hot. A drought means no rain, and that's where we are," Smith said. As a result, grain traders expected the U.S. Department of Agriculture to show continued deterioration in weekly U.S. crop condition ratings due out later Monday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected USDA to report 42 percent of the U.S. corn crop rated in good to excellent condition as of July 8, which would be down 6 percentage points from a week earlier. Soybean ratings were expected to fall to 40 percent good-to-excellent, from 45 percent the previous week. At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), CBOT December corn was up 39 cents at $7.32 per bushel after rising the 40-cent limit to $7.33, a life-of-contract high. Front-month July soybeans were up 43-3/4 cents at $16.63-1/2 per bushel after reaching $16.79-1/2, the highest-ever spot soybean price on continuous charts. Most-active September wheat was up 26-1/2 cents at $8.32-1/2 a bushel. A three-week period of sustained hot, dry weather across much of the Unite States has propelled the grain complex higher with corn leading the way. "We are seeing what is shaping up to be the worst drought in nearly two decades hitting the corn belt, which is spurring speculation as to what is going to happen to yields and the overall production outlook," Michael Creed, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank said. "You also need to bear in mind that coming into this season, ending stocks were quite low by historical standards too." Traders also noted floods in Russia's southern wheat export region wreaked havoc on road and rail links to the main export outlet. But the impact on exports may be delayed as port stocks are high, trade and analyst sources said. Russian Railways, the state rail operator, has halted traffic on a line linking the port, the main outlet for grain export from Russia, the world's second-biggest exporter, to the rest of the country to make repairs after the flooding. Prices at 10:00 a.m. CDT (1500 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 780.00 36.75 4.9% 20.6% CBOT soy 1663.50 43.75 2.7% 38.8% CBOT meal 484.20 12.60 2.7% 56.5% CBOT soyoil 54.30 1.03 1.9% 4.2% CBOT wheat 817.25 26.00 3.3% 25.2% CBOT rice 1500.00 23.50 1.6% 2.7% EU wheat 249.00 7.00 2.9% 23.0% US crude 85.37 0.92 1.1% -13.6% Dow Jones 12,723 -50 -0.4% 4.1% Gold 1586.80 4.30 0.3% 1.5% Euro/dollar 1.2298 0.0028 0.2% -5.0% Dollar Index 83.2160 -0.1610 -0.2% 3.8% Baltic Freight 1162 5 0.4% -33.1% (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent and Guz Trompiz in Paris, Colin Packham in Sydney and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by Veronica Brown and David Gregorio)