* U.S. drought worst since 1956, spreading
* Spot corn tests record high near $8
* December wheat breaks $9
* Soybeans ease as rains seen in eastern Midwest
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, July 17 Corn futures ended flat on
T uesday as investors took profits after updated forecasts raised
the chance of rain in the eastern Midwest, but an expanding
drought in the world's top grain exporter kept the market on a
bullish track.
Calls for upwards of an inch to 1-1/2 inches of rain this
week and next for Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky also weighed on
soybeans, feeding hopes that damage from the worst U.S. drought
since 1956 can still be repaired by the moisture.
Spot contract September corn rose to a high of
$7.96-1/2 at the Chicago Board of Trade -- a 13-month peak and
just short of the record high of $7.99-3/4 set last summer.
New-crop December corn ended 0.2 percent lower at
$7.71-1/4.
Wheat prices at the Chicago Board of Trade were mostly
lower, but spring wheat futures traded at the Minneapolis
exchange were higher amid concerns over drought damage as the
crop centered in North Dakota neared harvest.
In fact, MGEX March wheat futures, though thinly
traded, hit a contract high and crossed the $10 mark for the
first time in the life of the contract. The more actively traded
December came within 1/4 cent of the $10 level.
A Reuters poll of 13 analysts suggested that the drought was
continuing to shrink the U.S. corn crop, with yields likely to
drop 7 percent from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
estimate a week ago to 137.2 bushels per acre.
The corn crop's potential has shrunk from record large
proportions to the smallest in five years as greenhouse-like
conditions suddenly turned dry and temperatures soared to the
triple digits Fahrenheit.
The drought has devastated fields at a time when a bumper
harvest was needed to bolster three years of razor-thin stocks
in the United States which are eating into margins for meat
companies and ethanol producers.
Ranchers unable to meet soaring feed costs and whose
pastures have been laid waste by the drought have begun
liquidating herds, which could translate into higher prices for
meat next year.
There could also be global repercussions as much smaller
crops in the United States stir food inflation, which had been
on the wane earlier in the year as early planting after the
mildest winter in decades promised a bumper harvest of U.S. corn
and soybeans.
But gains in food prices could be more tempered than the
crisis in 2008 as U.S. crude oil is well below its peak of $147
a barrel and supplies of rice are abundant in Asia.
Corn prices have surged 45 percent this summer, with
analysts expecting the crop to deteriorate further as the
drought remains in place through July.
Grain importers have sat on their hands so far, waiting for
lower prices during the harvest this fall before snapping back
into action. But that may make matters worse if they all return
at once.
"Demand will shrink and could come to a sudden halt," said
grains analyst Tim Emslie of Country Hedging.
Analysts said the corn crop in parts of the U.S. Midwest,
which produces the bulk of U.S. corn and soybeans, was too far
gone to be revived by rains. But the soy crop still has chance
since it sets its yields in August.
"Based on my conversations with producers, I would say 75
percent of the corn crop in the heart of the drought is beyond
help," said grains analyst Mike Zuzolo, president of Global
Commodity Analytics & Consulting in Lafayette, Indiana.
The U.S. drought, deemed the worst since 1956 by the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has been
centered in the Midwest, but there were signs it is expanding
north and west which would put more crops at risk.
CORN YIELD ESTIMATES CONTINUE TO FALL
On Monday, the USDA offered fresh evidence of further damage
to the crops. The portion of the corn crop it rated in
good-to-excellent condition fell 9 percentage points for a
second week to 31 percent.
The soybean crop was rated 34 percent good-to-excellent,
down 6 percentage points from the previous week and one point
below forecasts for 35 percent.
November soybeans closed unchanged at $15.90-1/2 after
hitting a contract top of $16.07.
September wheat was up 0.06 percent at $8.85 a bushel,
a 13-month high, while December crossed $9 for a second
day before easing.
European milling wheat futures <BL2:> closed higher, erasing
earlier losses. Benchmark November was up 0.6 percent at
266.25 euros a tonne after briefly hitting a contract high of
269.00 euros soon after the open.
Weather problems were also reported in eastern Europe, with
key Black Sea country Kazakhstan preparing for a below-average
grain crop this year due to an "alarming" drought in the Central
Asian country's main grain-growing regions.
As an example of how rising prices feed into bottom-line
inflation, foodstuffs make up 15.24 percent of the euro zone
inflation basket.
The United Nations food agency said earlier this month that
the U.S. drought was expected to see global food prices snap
three months of declines in its July figures.
