* Corn, wheat drop after surge
* US drought limits losses
* Importers face painful wheat bills
* Crop ratings expected to fall further
(Updates market action, adds analyst comments; changes dateline to Chicago PVS
HAMBURG/SYDNEY)
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, July 18 U.S. corn fell on Wednesday in a pause to a
50-percent summer rally sparked by the worst U.S. drought since 1956 as
investors cashed out profits, but losses were limited by expectations for the
crop to shrink further as the weather remains hot and dry.
Soybeans were also lower, weighed by forecasts for light rain in the eastern
Midwest grain belt this week and next that could bring some relief to the
stressed crop that sets yields in August. Wheat followed both corn and soybeans
lower.
Losses in wheat were capped by inclement weather in Europe, with parts of
Kazakhstan and Russia also in drought, but French farmers were back in the
fields harvesting their crop following a break in the prolonged wet weather
along the Atlantic coast.
"There's some nervousness among the longs. But I don't expect this bull
market to truly end until we see crop ratings not decline anymore or actually
improve," said grains analyst Dan Manternach of Doane Agricultural Services.
"Weather forecasts certainly have not improved, and ratings are expected to
go down again on Monday," he added, referring to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly crop update.
Chicago Board of Trade spot September corn fell 0.7 percent to
$7.74-1/4 a bushel, having touched a 13-month high of 7.96-1/2 a bushel on
Tuesday, close to the record high of $7.99-3/4 set last summer. New-crop
December was down 0.7 percent at $7.66-1/2 a bushel.
In Missouri, one of the states worst hit by the drought, Governor Jay Nixon
announced on Tuesday that all 114 counties in the state have been designated as
natural disaster areas due to the drought, making farmers eligible for
government loans or other aid.
The drought has devastated crops at a time when a bumper corn harvest was
needed to bolster three years of razor-thin stocks in the United States which
are eating into profit margins for meat companies and ethanol producers.
U.S. ranchers unable to meet soaring feed costs and whose pastures have been
laid waste by the drought have begun reducing herds, which could translate into
higher prices for meat next year.
Chicago November soybeans were down 0.2 percent at $15.88-3/4 a
bushel. Chicago September wheat fell 1.0 percent to $8.77-1/4 a bushel.
IMPORT BILLS RISE
"The dramatic rise in grain prices in the past few weeks is shaping up to be
a serious financial blow for wheat importing countries," one German trader said.
"African and Middle Eastern countries are now facing painful rises in import
bills."
The latest example was Jordan, which cancel led an international purchase
tender for 100,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday because of high prices but issued
a new tender on Wednesday.
"Jordan made its last wheat purchase in a tender on June 27, with the offers
it received for wheat on Tuesday Jordan faced an extra cost of $4.5 million to
buy 100,000 tonnes of wheat in just four weeks."
"That is a lot of money for many countries to suddenly find in their state
budgets."
UNRELENTING HEAT
Updated weather forecasts gave little hope for a quick end to the U.S.
drought, now the worst since 1956.
Indeed, there were signs that the drought, which has been centered in the
Midwest, was expanding north and west, putting more crops at risk including in
states such as Nebraska where large tracts of cropland are irrigated by
groundwater and rivers.
The unrelenting hot, dry weather is expected to force further declines in
corn crop estimates in the U.S., the world's top exporter of the grain.
A Reuters poll of 13 analysts suggested that the drought was continuing to
shrink the U.S. corn crop, with yields likely to fall 7 percent from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's estimate a week ago to 137.2 bushels per acre.
Global wheat production may also suffer amid drought conditions across
eastern Europe and parts of central Asia.
Kazakhstan said it expects a below-average crop this year due to drought in
its northern grain belt. The country said hot and dry weather would cut its
grain crop to 14 million tonnes this year, a decline of 48 percent on last
year's post-Soviet record and undershooting the average of 17 million tonnes
over the last nine years.
Russia may export just 10 million tonnes of wheat this year as grain exports
fall by half this year from last year's record 28 million tonnes due to low
stocks and a drought in the southern breadbasket regions, analyst SovEcon said
on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan and Colin Packham; Editing by Veronica
Brown)