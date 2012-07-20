(Adds comment, European market, updates prices) * Corn, wheat, soy hover close to contract tops * Prices set for fifth straight week of gains * In 5 weeks, soybeans up almost 26 pct, wheat up about 50 pct * U.N. FAO worried about rally, sees no food crisis for now By Colin Packham and Svetlana Kovalyova SYDNEY/MILAN, July 20 U.S. new-crop corn rose on Friday, taking its drought-driven rally to more than 55 percent in five weeks, as crops wilted under searing heat in the Midwest, prompting the United Nations agriculture agency to talk of a serious situation although not yet a food crisis. The harsh weather also supported soybean prices, which were up almost 26 percent over five weeks, with the oilseed approaching the critical yield setting phase when moisture is needed. Wheat fell, but the September contract looked set to gain almost 50 percent over its five-week rising streak. Prices for all three remained close to the contract highs scaled in the previous session. The rapid price surge is worrying and prices are likely to rise even further in the coming weeks, driven by U.S. corn, Abdolreza Abbassian, senior economist and grain expert at the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), told Reuters. "It is a serious situation which has to be monitored closely but it is too early to refer to it as a food crisis situation," he said. "We do not see any production or supply problems with rice. That is very important for food security of millions of people around the world." Andrew Woodhouse, a Sydney-based analyst at Advance Trading Australasia, said: "It's burning each day." "Funds were in buying all three grains last night, and I think that will continue on, though the book will be squared before the weekend." Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 1.03 percent to $7.86-1/2 a bushel by 1207 GMT, holding near a contract high of $7.99 hit on Thursday. Prices were on track for a 6 percent gain this week, its fifth straight week of rises. September corn hit a record above $8 a bushel in the previous session. November soybeans rose 1.36 percent to 16.74-3/4 a bushel, after hitting a contract high of $16.82-3/4 a bushel, and are heading for a gain of more than 6 percent for the week. Front-month soybeans hit a record top of $17.49 a bushel in the previous session. "There is no end in sight to the price buoyancy, for the situation in the drought-plagued growing areas in the U.S. Midwest is becoming more and more precarious," Commerzbank said in a note on Friday. CBOT September wheat fell 0.59 percent to $9.29-3/4 a bushel, just shy of a record high of $9.38 a bushel hit in the last session. Prices are up about 10 percent for the week. In Europe, wheat prices edged lower on Friday, taking a breather after a 3 percent gain so far this week and 30 percent in the last month, and pressured by drier weather in France lifting pressure on quality and allowing a restart in harvests. DROUGHT COULD STAY TO END-OCTOBER The U.S. Midwest is enduring its worst drought since 1956, which shows little signs of abating. A weather report from the Drought Monitor showed the drought was expanding. Half of the Midwest was in severe to exceptional drought, up from about a third of the region a week earlier. Hotter-than-normal temperatures are expected through October over most of the contiguous 48 U.S. states, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said, and did not rule out drought continuing past October. It noted there was a chance of an El Nino pattern that could mean more excessive heat and dry conditions by the end of 2012. With temperatures soaring, prices have followed suit, and high prices for corn and soybeans in the world's largest grain-exporting nation are beginning to dent sales. Concerns were growing that high prices could trigger a food crisis like that of 2008, when food shortages triggered riots in some countries. U.S. government data showed sales of soybeans to buyers overseas fell last week to the lowest level in six months. For corn, the weekly sales were one-fifth of a year ago, with Taiwan choosing to cancel a large purchase. * Prices as of 1203 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 266.00 -1.50 -0.56 195.25 36.24 London wheat 193.00 -1.00 -0.52 153.65 25.61 Paris maize 250.75 -2.00 -0.79 197.25 27.12 Paris rape 523.75 1.25 +0.24 421.50 24.26 CBOT wheat 928.00 -7.00 -0.75 671.25 38.25 CBOT corn 809.00 1.25 +0.15 654.75 23.56 CBOT soybeans 1761.50 27.75 +1.60 1207.75 45.85 Crude oil 91.36 -1.30 -1.40 98.83 -7.56 Euro/dlr 1.22 -0.01 -0.67 1.30 -5.85 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Additional reporting by by Sybille de La Hamaide and Marion Douet; Editing by Anthony Barker)