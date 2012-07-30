* Hot, dry weather outlook next week rallies soybeans * Weekend rains termed disappointing * Marginal declines in corn, soy ratings seen (Updates market action, adds analyst quotes, changes dateline to Chicago) By K.T. Arasu CHICAGO, July 30 U.S. soybeans soared nearly 3 percent to a one-week high on Monday after disappointing weekend rains in the Midwest farm belt and forecasts for hot and dry weather for the next two weeks when the crop sets pods, a critical stage for yields. Weekend rains in the southwestern Corn Belt, especially Illinois, typically the No. 2 grain state after Iowa, were less than expected. Temperatures were seen in the mid-90s to low 100s degrees Fahrenheit over one-third of the southwestern Midwest covering Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. Next week, temperatures are expected to be 95 to 105 degrees F over half of the southwestern Midwest. "This will contribute to additional soybean losses," said Commodity Weather Group in its weather update Monday morning. Soybeans at the Chicago Board of Trade, which slipped marginally last week on profit-taking after hitting a record high $17.77-3/4 per bushel on July 20, were tracking their biggest monthly gain in percentage terms since October 2006. "Soybeans are shrinking before our eyes," said grains analyst Rich Feltes of RJ O'Brien in Chicago. "Rains over the weekend were less than expected and there are forecasts for dry weather during the three most critical weeks for soybeans." The worst U.S. drought in five decades has fired up grains markets the past six weeks, lifting corn and soybean prices to record highs while wheat has rallied to the highest level in 4 years aided by concerns over dry weather in southern Europe. New-crop December corn futures have rallied 49 percent over the past six weeks, while November soybeans have gained 20 percent. Benchmark September wheat have surged 40 percent but remain under the 2008 high above $13 per bushel. On Monday, Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 2.8 percent to $8.15-3/4 a bushel by 1355 GMT, after touching a contract high of $8.17-1/4 a bushel. November soy rose 2.7 percent to $16.44. September wheat gained 2.0 percent to $9.15-1/4 a bushel. Traders will get fresh price direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report this afternoon, which is expected to show a marginal decline in the ratings of both the corn and soybean crops -- already at their worst levels in about 25 years. BLACK SEA CONCERNS The wheat market has been largely driven by the rally in corn futures, but there were growing concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region and South America. "There is no weather relief this week as there are no rains in central and southeastern corn belt until the weekend and temperatures will remain above average," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "The market needs to ration demand." In Paris, the benchmark November milling wheat was up 6 euros or 2.3 percent at 263.75 euros a tonne on Monday. "We're building on Friday's rebound, supported by funds buying back positions in Chicago," a French dealer said. "There is the prospect of a further deterioration in U.S. crop ratings later today." Dry weather in some wheat-growing areas in Argentina has begun to affect the 2012/13 crop, which farmers have yet to finish planting, the farm ministry said on Friday in its weekly crop progress report. The country is the world's No. 6 wheat exporter and the top supplier to neighbouring Brazil. The government expects farmers to seed 3.8 million hectares with the grain this season, down from 4.6 million hectares last season. (Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris and Veronica Brown in London; editing by James Jukwey)