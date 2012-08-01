* Corn, soy reverse earlier gains * Wheat down as Russia sees exportable surplus * Reuters poll shows U.S. corn crop shrinks further * Cargill chief executive says US must address ethanol mandate (Adds Russia's surplus comments, European wheat, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Svetlana Kovalyova SINGAPORE/MILAN, Aug 1 Corn and soybean futures eased on Wednesday, as markets took a breather from a scorching rally that saw corn post its biggest two-month gain since the U.S. drought of 1988. Wheat futures lost traction after a Russian government source said the key global supplier is set to maintain its exportable wheat surplus. Even as prices drew back, alarm grew over the worst U.S. Midwest drought in more than half a century as a top agriculture company warned that the government must act fast to cut the amount of corn going to ethanol to prevent a sharp spike in food prices. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 1.15 percent to $7.96 a bushel by 1017 GMT, while actively traded November soy eased 0.37 percent to $16.35 a bushel. Corn and wheat prices have risen about 50 percent in the last six weeks and soybeans by around 20 percent as U.S. crops got scorched by heat and drought. Analysts said bullish sentiment was still firmly intact. "The concern about crop yields is continuing to support the market and there are reports that suggest we might see much lower yields," said Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "If there is good rainfall in August, it is going to help lessen the impact on the soybean crop." September wheat fell 2.11 percent to $8.68-1/2 a bushel. A Reuters poll of 13 analysts showed corn production will fall to the lowest in six years at 11.2 billion bushels, with yields seen at 129 bushels per acre, the lowest in 14 years. Soybean production was seen at 2.834 billion bushels, the smallest in four years, while the yield was seen at 38.1 bushels per acre, the lowest in nine years. The numbers compare dramatically with estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has pegged corn yield at 146 bushels and production at 12.97 billion bushels, and soybean yield at 43.9 bushels per acre and output at 3.05 billion. The USDA will update its crop estimates in a much-anticipated supply-demand report on Aug. 10, when analysts are expecting the department to sharply reduce the number of acres that will go unharvested by farmers due to drought damage. Analysts said that while drought damage to the corn crop was nearing an end with much of the plants past the pollination stage, hot and dry weather forecast in the Midwest farm belt in the next two weeks could shrink the soybean crop even further. "As the corn supply tightens, the U.S. government is coming under mounting pressure to lower its standards for ethanol production. Ethanol refineries are currently swallowing up almost 40 percent of the U.S. corn harvest," Commerzbank wrote in a market comment. Gregory Page, chief executive of agricultural powerhouse Cargill Inc, added his voice to the debate over the use of corn to produce the biofuel ethanol in the wake of the sharply higher grain prices. RUSSIAN WHEAT Russia will have an exportable surplus of wheat in the range of 11 million to 15 million tonnes in 2012/13 depending on the final 2012 crop which was damaged by drought, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. While the comments have struck prices, traders were cautious, saying there was still a lot of uncertainty given weather-affected harvest prospects in Russia. "You have to wonder if it's a political statement. This does not reflect the reality of the crop," a European trader said after the government source said the wheat crop could be up to 50 million tonnes, against a 46-49 million range given previously. In Europe, benchmark November milling wheat futures fell 4.00 euros or 1.54 percent to 256.50 euros. Many traders expected Russia to adopt some sort of export restriction to protect its domestic market. "It won't be an export ban as they're about to join the WTO but it will be something in that direction," another European trader said, citing the possibility of variable export tariffs. Traders considered 45 million tonnes as a critical level for Russian wheat production below which the country would likely impose export curbs. "The pressure on wheat prices should be short-lived, though, as temperatures in Russia's largest wheat-growing regions are rising, impairing the growth of spring wheat," Commerzbank said. * Prices as of 1000 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 256.50 -4.00 -1.54 195.25 31.37 London wheat 190.00 -1.95 -1.02 153.65 23.66 Paris maize 263.00 -1.00 -0.38 197.25 33.33 Paris rape 501.00 -1.75 -0.35 421.50 18.86 CBOT wheat 867.50 -20.75 -2.34 671.25 29.24 CBOT corn 792.00 -14.50 -1.80 654.75 20.96 CBOT soybeans 1700.75 -20.25 -1.18 1207.75 40.82 Crude oil 88.18 0.12 +0.14 98.83 -10.78 Euro/dlr 1.23 0.00 +0.05 1.30 -4.99 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Editing by Veronica Brown)