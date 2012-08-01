* Corn, soy extend declines

* Improved chances for rain in Midwest

* Rains could help soy crop's pod-setting

* Wheat down on Russia exports, French crop (Adds corn, soy extending losses, analyst comments)

By K.T. Arasu

CHICAGO, Aug 1 U.S. grains extended losses at mid-morning on Wednesday in a pullback to the blistering drought rally, with soybeans leading markets down as better chances for rain this week could help the crop while it goes through the crucial phase of setting yields.

Spot August soybeans tumbled nearly 4 percent as traders exited their positions before the contract's expiry on Aug. 14, but volume was relatively thin at about 8,000 contracts. Open interest at Tuesday's close was 9,659 contracts.

"There's profit taking," said grains analyst Charlie Sernatinger of ABN AMRO in Chicago, adding that there was also some chart-based technical selling.

He also said there were anecdotal accounts of high corn yields in the South as the harvest got rolling, but farmers were still weeks away from combining in the Midwest, which accounts for 75 percent of the country's corn and soy production.

Much of the corn harvested in the southern states is typically channelled to export terminals at the U.S. Gulf, but the surge in prices this year has dented foreign interest, causing supplies to build up in the domestic pipeline.

Corn futures fell more than 2 percent after chalking up the biggest two-month rally since the last major drought in 1988, gaining 45 percent through June and July due to the drought.

Wheat futures fell sharply for a second straight session after leading exporter Russia quashed market speculation that the country would curb exports due to a poor harvest this year, and France raised its wheat crop estimate.

Meteorologists said there were chances for rain through the weekend in the Midwest farm belt, where the worst drought in 56 years rallied corn and soybean futures at the Chicago Board of Trade over the past seven weeks and set record highs last month.

"The U.S. weather model has a little wetter forecast than yesterday, but overall it looks like a similar pattern in August that we saw at the end of July," said Jason Nicholls, meteorologist for AccuWeather.

He said 0.25 to 0.75 inch of rain could fall from Wednesday into the weekend in the northern and eastern Midwest, with about 70 percent coverage. From 0.10 to 0.50 inch of rain was forecast for the central and southern Midwest, with 50 percent coverage.

The rain could benefit soybeans, which will be setting pods the next two weeks -- a crucial phase in their reproductive cycle that determines yield and final production.

Agronomists had said that the hardy soybean crop needs just a fifth of the rain corn needs due to its much smaller biomass and that timely rains could help soybeans flourish.

CBOT new-crop December corn fell 1.9 percent to $7.90 a bushel by 10:53 a.m. CDT, (1553 GMT). November soybeans were down 2 percent at $16.10 a bushel.

Corn and wheat prices have risen about 50 percent since mid-June and soybeans about 20 percent as the drought devastated the crops.

September wheat fell 2.4 percent to $8.67-1/4 a bushel, adding to its Tuesday's decline of 2.9 percent.

RUSSIA FACTOR IN WHEAT

Traders said wheat had added pressure from Russia saying it would not curb exports, the winter wheat harvest coming to a close in the United States and a surprise improvement in condition ratings of the U.S. spring wheat crop that is being harvested in the northern Plains.

Russia will have an exportable surplus of wheat in the range of 11 million to 15 million tonnes in 2012/13 depending on the final 2012 crop which was damaged by drought, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Traders were cautious, saying there was still a lot of uncertainty given that weather was dimming harvest prospects in Russia.

"You have to wonder if it's a political statement. This does not reflect the reality of the crop," a European trader said after the government source said the wheat crop could be up to 50 million tonnes, against a 46-49 million range given previously.

In Europe, benchmark November milling wheat futures were down 1.5 percent at 256.50 euros. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Valerie Parent in Paris, Editing by Veronica Brown and Bob Burgdorfer)