* Outside markets supportive to grains
* Corn has best week since July, wheat best week since March
* Kansas wheat crop seen down 18 pct after drought
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, May 3 U.S. soybean futures jumped more
than 1 percent on Friday while corn fell early and then trimmed
losses as tight domestic supplies and strong cash markets
prompted investors to cover short positions.
Other financial markets also supported agriculture futures.
Crude oil rose sharply and the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies index
of 19 commodities hit a three-week high in the wake of
a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.
"Soybeans are leading the charge and cash is leading the
futures," said Karl Setzer, grains analyst at the MaxYield
Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa.
Investors were betting that the U.S. Agriculture Department
in a monthly supply-and-demand report due in a week would reduce
ending stocks estimates in soybeans, Setzer said.
"We've already met our (export) sales forecast for the year.
Granted we've seen negative bookings on old-crop, but our crush
pace is not slowing down," he said.
The USDA in March said quarterly stockpiles of soybeans and
corn were the smallest in nine years. Domestic users of the
commodities - soy crushers, ethanol plants and corn sweetener
makers - are bidding for the commodities at the highest levels
ever for this time of year.
Foreign buyers are turning to bumper harvests in South
America, and canceling some deals with the United States. But
demand inside the United States remains robust.
Benchmark soybean futures for July delivery rose 15
cents to $13.87-1/4 per bushel, rebounding from steep declines
earlier this week and posting a narrow weekly gain.
"The bean basis is just too tight, the farmer isn't selling
and won't be selling for a while. We're just in that timeframe
of tight stocks and there haven't been any imports yet from
South America," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in
Des Moines, Iowa.
Most-active July corn futures settled 3/4 cent lower
at $6.61-1/4 per bushel after falling as low as $6.57-3/4.
Front-month futures gained 8.6 percent for the week in the
best performance since last summer's drought.
Speculative investors last week had their largest bearish,
or short, bet on the corn market in three years on expectations
for the most corn plantings since 1933. But with the delayed
plantings, investors were forced to cover their bearish stake in
the market.
Wet and chilly weather into the weekend will continue to
slow plantings of the U.S. corn crop that already has fallen to
the slowest seeding pace on record, an agricultural
meteorologist said.
Warmer weather next week is forecast in the southern U.S.
Plains wheat belt.
An annual crop tour in top wheat-growing state Kansas on
Thursday projected wheat production in the state 18 percent
lower than a year ago but yields were higher than forecasts in a
Reuters poll of analysts ahead of the tour.
"Next week, we're seeing a big system and there's a really
good shot of getting a lot of rain into Texas, Oklahoma and
Kansas. A soaking rain for this crop that has been stressed
right when we're going into heading would be really beneficial,"
said Austin Damiani, analyst at Frontier Futures in Minnesota.
CBOT July wheat ended 7-1/2 cents lower at $7.21 per
bushel, a decline of 1 percent. But wheat prices rose 4.7
percent for the week, the largest weekly gain since mid-March.
