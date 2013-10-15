(Corrects prices, trend) * Soybeans, wheat fall as dollar jumps to 1-month high * Optimism U.S. lawmakers could reach a deal to avoid default * Corn flat after rising nearly 1 pct in previous session By Colin Packham and Muriel Boselli SYDNEY/PARIS, Oct 15 U.S. soybean and wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by a rise in the dollar to a one-month high which makes the grains less competitive on world markets. However, forecasts of rain that could slow the progress of the U.S. soybean harvest were supporting soybean prices above a 20-month low touched in the previous session. Corn, which had posted its biggest single-day gain in a week on Monday, was flat. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.37 percent to $12.68-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.4 percent in the previous session when the oilseed touched a 20-month low of $12.61-3/4 a bushel. The dollar rose to touch a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, buoyed by optimism that U.S. lawmakers could soon reach a deal to avert a U.S. debt default. Prices had risen in overnight trade, supported by rain forecasts in the Midwest seen slowing the harvest. Commodity Weather Group said rain would interrupt the harvest of corn and soybeans in much of the U.S. Midwest in the next few days but that conditions would turn drier after that. Analysts estimated the soybean harvest was 45 percent complete, a Reuters poll showed. December corn was 0.11 percent higher at $4.37-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Monday, the biggest daily gain since Oct. 7. Corn hit a 37-month low of $4.32 a bushel on Monday. Analysts said the likely delay in the U.S. harvest, pegged by the Reuters poll at about 31 percent complete, was supporting prices, along with talk of U.S. farmers holding back stocks in the hope of better prices, although the prospect of a bumper U.S. crop was offsetting the gains. With the partial shutdown of the U.S. government, traders have been forced to trade without U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, so the focus has been on private reports suggesting corn and soy yields could be even larger than anticipated. December wheat was 0.36 percent down at $6.90 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Monday. However, news that wheat planting in China's major growing areas has been hampered by persistent drought, underpinned prices on expectations that imports could surge. In Europe, November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext market was 0.50 euro or 0.25 percent higher at 199.25 euros a tonne by 1145 GMT, supported by the expiry of options on November futures. Price at 1244 GMT: Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct CBOT corn 437.50 0.50 +0.11 698.25 -37.34 CBOT soy 1268.25 -4.75 -0.37 1418.75 -10.61 CBOT wheat 690.00 -2.50 -0.36 778.00 -11.31 Paris wheat 199.25 0.50 +0.25 250.25 -20.38 Paris maize 174.75 0.25 +0.14 237.75 -26.50 Paris rape 373.25 -0.25 -0.07 456.25 -18.19 WTI crude oil 101.50 -0.91 -0.89 91.82 10.54 Euro/dlr 1.35 0.00 -0.52 0.00 0.00 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Alan Raybould and Keiron Henderson)