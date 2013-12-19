(Recasts, adds closing prices, new analyst quote) * Wheat extends losing streak to six sessions * Soybeans end higher on technical buying * Export report buoys corn market * Gains capped by firm dollar By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Dec 19 U.S. corn futures gained 1.3 percent on Thursday on a better-than-expected export report from the U.S. government, as well as short-covering following recent declines, traders said. "We have been down pretty hard and we are at the bottom of the trading range," said Bill Gentry, a broker at Risk Management Commodities. "This is just a little bit of a recovery. I do not see much more than that." Soybean futures also rose, supported by the gains in corn and technical buying after dipping early in the trading session due to concerns about exports. "Despite the disappointing (soybean) export sales, the traders are finding (there are) a little bit of buy stops," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International. Wheat futures closed lower, hitting a fresh 18-month low in their sixth straight day of declines, as traders locked in profits from early-session gains. The Argentine government's boost to its crop outlook also weighed on the wheat market. The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 2 cents to $6.10-3/4 a bushel. On a continuous basis, front-month CBOT wheat hit its lowest level since June 15, 2012, during Thursday's trading session. CBOT March wheat, KCBT March hard red winter wheat and MGEX March spring wheat all hit new contract lows. "U.S. and global crop production prospects continue with an optimistic slant, not just for 2013, but 2014 and beyond," Matt Zeller, director of marketing information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. The Argentine Agriculture Ministry raised its outlook for the 2013/14 wheat crop by 500,000 tonnes to 9 million tonnes. CBOT March corn ended up 5-1/2 cents at $4.30-1/2 a bushel and CBOT January soybeans were 3 cents higher at $13.27 a bushel. Soybeans found support after briefly dipping below their 30-day moving average, a level the January contract had not fallen below since Nov. 21. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of corn for the 2013/14 marketing year were 827,100 tonnes in the latest reporting week, topping forecasts for 550,000 to 750,000 tonnes. Wheat export sales of 656,100 tonnes also topped the range of expectations, while soybean export sales of 415,500 tonnes fell below the low end of analysts' estimates for 700,000 to 900,000 tonnes. Soymeal export sales were a marketing year low of 77,100 tonnes, below expectations for 150,000 to 300,000 tonnes. A broad rise in the dollar after the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to trim its aggressive bond-buying program curbed buying as it made U.S.-priced commodities more expensive internationally. Prices at 1:42 p.m. CST (1942 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 430.50 5.50 1.3% -38.3% CBOT soy 1326.00 3.00 0.2% -6.5% CBOT meal 441.80 0.60 0.1% 5.0% CBOT soyoil 39.38 0.27 0.7% -19.9% CBOT wheat 610.50 -2.00 -0.3% -21.5% CBOT rice 1536.00 9.50 0.6% 3.4% EU wheat 208.25 0.75 0.4% -16.8% US crude 98.63 0.97 1.0% 7.4% Dow Jones 16,173 5 0.0% 23.4% Gold 1195.60 -22.02 -1.8% -28.6% Euro/dollar 1.3654 -0.0029 -0.2% 3.5% Dollar Index 80.6420 0.5370 0.7% 1.1% Baltic Freight 2134 -22 -1.0% 205.3% In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and John Wallace)