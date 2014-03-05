* Profit-taking weighs on corn in choppy session
* March, May corn contracts hold above 200-day moving
average
* Soy ends mostly lower after China cancels US soy purchases
* Wheat sets back but holds near multimonth high
(Recasts, adds closing prices throughout)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, March 5 U.S. corn futures closed lower
on Wednesday after a choppy session as the market's rally to the
highest levels in nearly six months triggered profit-taking and
farmer selling, traders said.
Wheat slipped from a near three-month high, but worries
about political turmoil in Ukraine, a major grain exporter, as
well as about dry weather threatening prospects in the U.S.
Plains and Australia, underpinned values.
Soybeans ended mostly lower after China, the world's largest
buyer of the oilseed, cancelled some purchases of U.S. soy.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active May corn
settled 2-1/4 cents lower at $4.82 per bushel. May soybeans
ended down 2-1/2 cents at $14.20-1/2 a bushel and May
wheat fell 1 cent at $6.42-1/2 a bushel.
CBOT May oats closed down at their 20-cent daily limit
on technical selling and profit-taking after a month-long rally
tied to rail backlogs in Canada, a major oats exporter.
Front-month March corn retreated after reaching $4.81
a bushel, the highest spot price since mid-September, buoyed by
export demand for U.S. supplies and worries about political
unrest in Ukraine, the world's No. 3 corn exporter.
Chart-based buying added support as both the March and May
corn contracts held above their respective 200-day moving
averages.
But values retreated by the close. U.S. farmers have been
aggressively selling their record-large 2013 harvest this week,
taking advantage of the rally, while commodity funds have been
buyers, boosting open interest in CBOT corn this week.
"The funds appear like they are in a mad dash to get some
long positions on ahead of the growing season. We have this huge
change in ownership," said Don Roose, president of U.S.
Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
"The funds are entering the market and the farmers are
selling cash positions," Roose said.
WHEAT SET BACK
May wheat eased but remained just below the prior
session's near three-month high, underpinned by crop concerns in
the southern U.S. Plains as well as political turmoil in
Ukraine.
"It's a very fluid situation that we currently have in the
Black Sea region. Events over there in the coming few days,
whichever way they unfold, will certainly have an impact on
global corn and wheat prices in particular," said Luke Mathews,
a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Foreign trading houses have shunned new grain export
contracts due to continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia,
Ukraine's Agriculture Minister said Wednesday.
The U.S. Grains Council said grain shipments from Ukraine
are "becoming increasingly difficult," although ports are open
and vessels are loading.
SOY FALTERS AFTER CHINA CANCELS PURCHASES
Soybeans fell after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
private exporters reported the cancellation of 245,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans sold earlier to China for delivery in the 2013-14
marketing year begun Sept. 1.
"We did have the cancellation here this morning by (China).
That put the brakes on," Roose said.
Export sales commitments of U.S. soybeans have already
outpaced the USDA's 2013-14 export forecast of 1.51 billion
bushels, a factor that threatens to draw down 2013-14 soy ending
stocks below the government's forecast of 150 million bushels.
That demand helped lift CBOT soybean futures by 10
percent in February, above $14 a bushel.
With the harvest of a likely bumper South American soy crop
under way, traders expect to see more cancellations of U.S. soy.
"This is the start of something. They (China) have a lot of
bean purchases that are probably going to be rolled or cancelled
or switched to another origin," Roose said.
But soybeans pared losses as traders adjusted positions
ahead of USDA's next monthly supply/demand report, due March 10.
"The technicals are holding up because they (traders) want
to see what USDA has to say about U.S. ending stocks and how
much they trim South American production," said Mike Zuzolo of
Global Commodity Analytics in Atchison, Kansas.
Prices at 1540 CST (2139 GMT):
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHANGE CHANGE CHANGE
(PCT)
CBOT corn 482.00 -2.25 -0.5 14.2
CBOT soy 1,420.50 -2.50 -0.2 8.2
CBOT meal 449.60 -0.10 0.0 2.7
CBOT soyoil 43.40 -0.31 -0.7 11.8
CBOT wheat 642.50 -1.00 -0.2 6.2
CBOT rice 1,524.00 -19.00 -1.2 -1.7
EU wheat 207.75 0.50 0.2 -0.6
US crude 100.91 -2.42 -2.3 2.5
Dow Jones 16,360 -36 -0.2 -1.3
Gold 1,336.91 2.41 0.2 10.9
Euro/dollar 1.3733 -0.0009 -0.1 0.6
Dollar Index 80.0940 -0.0740 -0.1 0.1
Baltic Freight 1,391 66 5.0 -38.9
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Lewa
Pardomuan in Singapore; editing by Dale Hudson and G Crosse)