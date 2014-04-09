(Updates with closing prices)
* Soy rises above $15 after USDA cuts U.S. stocks forecast
* USDA sees record U.S. soy imports as stocks dwindle
* Corn follows wheat down, pressured by ample world stocks
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, April 9 U.S. wheat futures fell 1.8
percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
raised its forecast for global 2013-14 wheat ending stocks above
trade expectations, traders said.
Corn followed wheat lower, but soybeans advanced with
front-month May setting a life-of-contract high above $15
a bushel after the USDA's monthly report.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, May wheat ended down 12
cents at $6.69 a bushel and May corn fell 4-3/4 cents at
$5.02-1/4 a bushel.
May soybeans ended up 12-3/4 cents at $14.95-1/4 after
touching $15.12, a contract top and the highest spot price since
July 2013.
Wheat made the biggest percentage move of the three major
commodities, tumbling after the USDA raised its forecast for
2013-14 world wheat ending stocks to 186.68 million tonnes,
above a range of trade estimates. The figure was an upward
revision from USDA's March forecast of 183.81 million tonnes.
"The biggest takeaway from the report is the world ending
stocks getting bigger on wheat," said Don Roose, president of
U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
The USDA report "is positive for corn and beans and negative
on wheat from a world perspective," Roose added.
Front-month CBOT wheat was primed for profit-taking
after rising more than 16 percent during March, and rising more
than 20 percent since hitting a 3-1/2-year low in late January
at $5.50 a bushel.
Much of the buying was driven by commodity funds, which
shifted to a net long position in CBOT wheat in the week ended
April 1, according to weekly data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission.
CBOT corn surged after the report, with the May contract
touching $5.19, the highest spot price since August. But
the market retreated as adequate global corn supplies helped
offset tightening stocks in the United States.
Cash sales by farmers added pressure, traders said.
USDA pared its U.S. 2013-14 corn ending stocks forecast to
1.331 billion bushels, below an average of trade estimates for
1.403 billion. But the government made only a modest cut to its
world ending stocks forecast, which at 158 million tonnes
surpassed the average trade estimate of 157.7 million tonnes.
"World ending stocks were down only half a million tonnes at
158 million, so that is certainly not a tight situation," said
Shawn McCambridge, analyst at Jefferies Bache in Chicago.
"After the report, people immediately looked at the U.S.
number, and then they looked at (the) world balance sheet and
reconsidered," McCambridge said.
SOYBEANS SOAR
Soybeans jumped after the report, in which USDA cut its
forecast for the 2013-14 soybean carryout to 135 million
bushels, down 10 million from last month. The figure was below
an average of trade estimates for 139 million bushels and would
represent a 10-year low, if realized by the end of the marketing
year on Aug. 31.
The soy stocks figure might have been even smaller, but USDA
raised its forecast of U.S. soybean imports to a record high 65
million bushels, a figure some analysts questioned.
The United States is the world's biggest soybean producer
and the No. 2 supplier after Brazil, but surging demand from
exporters and crushers has pulled stockpiles down to minimal
levels, resulting in the need for imports.
"I think USDA is just toying with stuff to make this
(soybean balance sheet) work. ... One can really question
whether U.S. ports can handle 65 million bushels of imports.
We're an export country, not an import country," said Karl
Setzer, market analyst at MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend,
Iowa.
Prices at 1347 CDT (1847 GMT):
LAST NET PCT YTD PCT
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 502.25 -4.75 -0.9 19.0
CBOT soy 1495.25 12.75 0.9 13.9
CBOT meal 482.10 4.00 0.8 10.1
CBOT soyoil 42.91 0.80 1.9 10.5
CBOT wheat 669.00 -12.00 -1.8 10.5
CBOT rice 1550.50 -7.00 -0.5 0.0
EU wheat 208.75 0.50 0.2 -0.1
US crude 103.44 0.88 0.9 5.1
Dow Jones 16,408 152 0.9 -1.0
Gold 1,309.58 1.36 0.1 8.7
Euro/dollar 1.3850 0.0056 0.4 1.5
Dollar Index 79.5050 -0.2470 -0.3 -0.7
Baltic Freight 1,061 -37 -3.4 -53.4
