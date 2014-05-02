(Adds closing prices and analyst comments)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. wheat futures surged 2
percent to their highest levels in more than a year on Friday,
bolstered by concerns of drought-reduced production in the
southern Plains, where triple-digit temperatures could bake the
crop this weekend.
Corn extended losses after a tumble on Thursday tied to
investor profit-taking and improving conditions for spring
plantings in the U.S. Midwest, while soybeans were slightly
higher in a bargain-buying bounce following their largest
declines since September.
Temperatures in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma were forecast to
rise as high as 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) from
Sunday through Wednesday, according to the Commodity Weather
Group, potentially damaging a hard red winter wheat crop already
suffering from severe drought.
An annual crop tour of top-growing state of Kansas on
Thursday estimated the poorest production prospects in more than
a decade, while Informa Economics on Friday slashed its U.S.
winter wheat crop estimate by 120 million bushels to 1.496
billion bushels, the analytics firm said in a client note
obtained by Reuters.
"The prediction is (for) 95-100 degree temps between now and
Wednesday; that will literally cook what's left," Mark Hodges,
executive director of Oklahoma-based growers group Plains Grains
Inc, told the Thomson Reuters Global Ags Forum.
"We are beating a dead horse with crop conditions (but)
unfortunately we still have downside potential," Hodges said.
The U.S. Agriculture Department this week pegged the
condition of the crop at 33 percent good to excellent, 1
percentage point lower than the previous week. The poor quality
of the crop has fueled a rally in Kansas City Board of Trade
wheat futures that have gained in eight out of the past nine
trading sessions.
Most-active KC July wheat futures gained 17-3/4 cents
to $8.21-1/2, with KC wheat on a continuous chart hitting
the highest level since March 2013. CBOT July wheat was up
8-3/4 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $7.16. Wheat was up 1.1
percent for the week, the third straight weekly gain.
CORN LOWER, SOY HIGHER
Meteorologists forecast warmer and drier weather in the
central and southern portions of the Midwest, which is expected
to provide farmers an opportunity to catch up on behind-schedule
plantings.
"We may see some fieldwork this weekend," said Tom Fritz, a
partner at EFG Group in Chicago.
CBOT July corn fell 7-1/2 cents, or 1.5 percent, to
$4.99-1/2. The weekly loss for corn of 2.6 percent was the
biggest since November.
Corn was further pressured by unexpectedly large deliveries
against May futures. The CME Group on Friday posted 226
deliveries at Burns Harbor, Indiana, a port terminal on Lake
Michigan.
"The deliveries weighed on the old crop and you were also
seeing a fair amount of wheat-corn spreading," Fritz said,
adding that traders were betting that wheat prices would
continue to rise and corn to decline.
Soybean futures were mostly higher, with the most-active
July contract rising 9-3/4 cents to $14.70-3/4 per bushel
even as Brazil reported record shipments of the beans in April
Massive soy harvests in South America have weighed on the
market in recent weeks even as supplies dwindled in the United
States. Soybeans shed roughly 1 percent for their second
straight weekly drop.
But the biggest daily drop in soy prices in seven months on
Thursday prompted traders to buy on the dip. Investment funds
were said to have bought 5,000 soybean contracts and 4,000 wheat
contracts, while selling 9,000 corn contracts.
"There were hefty fund sales on the U.S. markets yesterday
so we now see some buying at cheaper prices," Arnaud Saulais of
Starsupply Commodity Brokers said.
