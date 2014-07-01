(Updates with closing prices)
* Corn nears 6-month low on USDA stocks data, good weather
* Soy to fresh lows after plantings, stocks top estimates
* Locks on upper Mississippi River close due to flooding
* Wheat down as Egypt buys Romanian, Russian supplies
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, July 1 U.S. grain futures extended
losses on Tuesday, with corn nearing a six-month low a day after
the U.S. Department of Agriculture surpassed market expectations
with projections for ample supplies.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, July corn settled down
1-1/2 cents at $4.22-3/4 per bushel, paring losses after falling
to $4.16, a contract low and the lowest spot price since Jan.
10.
New-crop November soybeans ended down 9-3/4 cents at
$11.47-1/2 a bushel after dipping to $11.32, a 4-1/2 month low.
CBOT wheat followed along, with benchmark September
finishing down 5 cents at $5.72-1/2 a bushel.
"The soy complex is seeing mild pressure after yesterday's
Black Monday brought on by a pair of bearish items from the
USDA," Citigroup futures specialist Sterling Smith said in a
note to clients.
The USDA on Monday estimated U.S. 2014 soybean plantings at
a record 84.8 million acres, topping a range of expectations.
USDA's estimates of June 1 soy and corn stocks also came in
above average trade estimates.
In addition, USDA's weekly crop progress report showed U.S.
corn condition ratings improved and soybean ratings were the
highest in 20 years.
Weather in the Midwest looks promising, with no sign of
stressful heat as the corn crop nears pollination, a crucial
growth phase that typically takes place in July. But weather
jitters may help underpin prices until the crop is farther
along.
"The next item of risk for the corn is pollination and this
is preventing further collapse," Smith said, adding, "however,
if this occurs without a hitch, our downside target of $3.80 may
have to be adjusted lower."
Frequent rains this season are seen by analysts as a net
positive for crops. But run-off from heavy storms this week
forced the closure of 11 locks on the upper Mississippi River, a
key artery for shipping grain to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
"This will continue to slow barge shipments, but at present
it appears that the market thinks that there is little overall
impact on yield and production," KCG Futures Vice President
Helen Pound said in a client note.
Wheat fell amid ample world supplies and strong export
competition. Egypt's state grain buyer bought 240,000 tonnes of
Romanian and Russian wheat at an international tender, bypassing
offers of U.S. and French grain.
Prices at 3:11 p.m. CDT (2011 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 422.75 -1.50 -0.4%
CBOT soy 1400.00 -0.50 0.0%
CBOT meal 456.10 -2.20 -0.5%
CBOT soyoil 38.87 0.02 0.1%
CBOT wheat 559.75 -5.00 -0.9%
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de
La Hamaide in Paris; editing by William Hardy and Matthew Lewis)