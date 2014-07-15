* Mild weather expected to continue benefiting U.S. crops * Corn, soy crop conditions best in 20 years - USDA * China buys U.S. soybeans (Adds closing prices, NOPA crush figures, commodity fund buying/selling totals) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, July 15 U.S. new-crop corn futures sank to a fresh contract low on Tuesday on forecasts for mild weather to boost the size of the U.S. crop, which already has its best condition rating in 20 years. Soybeans were steady to lower and wheat was flat as agricultural markets remained under pressure from prospects of ample global supplies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report on Monday, unexpectedly raised its condition rating for the U.S. corn crop by 1 percentage point to 76 percent good to excellent. Condition ratings for soybeans held steady at 72 percent good to excellent, with both crops off to their best starts since 1994. Farmers are expected to harvest a record-large soy crop and a near-record corn crop due to large plantings, mild temperatures and occasional rainfall. "The high ratings combined with forecasts for non-threatening weather through August 1 should keep pressure against prices," said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions. "Outside of small, technical short-covering rallies, it is hard to imagine a sustained rally developing," he said. Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 6-1/2 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $3.81-3/4 a bushel after touching a contract low of $3.78-1/4. It was the contract's tenth decline in 11 sessions. November soybeans rebounded from early lows and closed unchanged at $10.86-1/4 a bushel, lifted by short-covering late in the session and solid demand from Chinese importers for post-harvest supplies. But a slower-than-anticipated crush pace last month kept pressure on nearby contracts, with August ending down 16-1/2 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $11.80-1/2 a bushel, the lowest for a spot contract since January 2012. September wheat was steady at $5.37-3/4 a bushel, with prices anchored by rising supplies from the ongoing harvest. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 corn contracts on the day, bought a net 2,000 wheat contracts and were net even in soybeans, trade sources said. The National Oilseed Processors Association on Tuesday said its U.S. members crushed a smaller-than-expected 118.718 million bushels of soybeans in June, down 7.8 percent from May and nearly 800,000 bushels below the average trade estimate. Importers are cautious about booking deals for U.S. corn because they think prices will continue to decline, traders said. However, private exporters struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top importer China for delivery in the 2014-15 marketing year, which will start on Sept. 1. RIC Name Last Pct Chg Net Chg Pvs Close 1Cc1 CORN SEP4 374.25 -1.97 -7.5 381.50 1Sc1 SOYBEANS AUG4 1181.00 -1.38 -16.5 1197.00 1SMc1 SOY MEAL AUG4 378.60 -2.44 -9.5 388.60 1BOc1 SOYBEAN OIL AUG4 36.93 0.05 0.02 36.88 1Wc1 WHEAT SRW SEP4 538.50 0 0 537.75 1RRc1 ROUGH RICE SEP4 12.88 -0.19 -0.025 12.895 BL2c1 M.WHEAT EUR NOV4 176.75 -1.12 -2 178.75 CLc1 LIGHT CRUDE AUG4 99.95 -0.95 -0.96 100.91 .DJI DJ INDU AVERAGE 17,059.91 0.03 4.49 17055.42 XAU= GOLD 1,293.30 -13.54 1306.84 .BADI BALTIC EXCH DRY 782 -2.01 -16 798 .DXY US DOLLAR INDEX 80.398 0.26 0.21 80.188 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; editing by Marguerita Choy and G Crosse)