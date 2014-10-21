* Markets rally due to "money flow coming in," analyst says

* Farmers advance U.S. corn, soy harvests after delays

* Egypt buys French, Romanian, Russian wheat in tender (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close, adds analyst comment, results of Egyptian wheat tender, fund activity)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Oct 21 U.S. corn and wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to their highest levels in more than a month, as technical and speculative buying pushed up prices in the face of advancing U.S. harvests.

Soy futures also traded higher, led by gains in soymeal.

The rallies will likely be short-lived as farmers are bringing in record-large U.S. corn and soy crops from their fields, traders said.

Prices rose after corn and soy futures touched one-week lows during the session as forecasters called for favorable weather conditions to speed up harvest progress after rain delays.

"We continue to see the funds position and reposition themselves in the market, which is the primary reason behind recent trade," said Karl Setzer, market analyst for MaxYield Cooperative.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn ended 2.2 percent higher at $3.56 a bushel after trading as high as $3.58-3/4, the highest price for a nearby contract since Sept. 2.

December wheat gained 1.1 percent to $5.19-1/4 a bushel after touching a session high of $5.23-3/4, the highest price for a front-month contract since Sept. 10.

November soybeans jumped 2.1 percent to $9.64-1/4 a bushel after dropping more than 2 percent in the previous two sessions. December soymeal soared 4 percent to $342.90 per short ton.

Commodity funds bought a net 9,000 corn contracts, 8,000 soybean contracts, 4,000 soymeal contract, and 3,000 wheat contracts, traders said.

Gains did not "have anything to do with harvest," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading.

"You're looking almost exclusively at money flow coming in."

U.S. farmers had harvested 53 percent of their soybean crop as of Sunday, up from 40 percent a week earlier but below the five-year average of 66 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop report on Monday.

The corn harvest was 31 percent complete, up from 24 percent a week earlier and below the average of 53 percent.

Rainy weather that slowed harvesting in the U.S. Midwest this month also stalled the planting of winter wheat, a delay that could threaten crop yields, experts said.

Still, questions remained about global demand for U.S. soft red winter wheat, which is traded at the CBOT.

Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, said on Tuesday it had bought 180,000 tonnes of French, Romanian and Russian wheat in an international tender. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by William Hardy, Gunna Dickson and David Gregorio)