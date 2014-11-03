* Corn also weak as harvest pace quickens
* Wheat firm but poor export demand limits gains
* Harvest pick-up pressures soybeans, soymeal
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Nov 3 U.S. soymeal futures dropped 4.2
percent on Monday after a sharp rally last week, pulling
soybeans lower, as more supplies became available on the cash
market, traders said.
"The harvest is certainly moving along and guys are getting
beans to the crushers," said Mark Gold, managing partner at Top
Third Ag Marketing in Chicago. "Things have settled down here."
Corn futures also fell, weighed down by the weakness in the
soy complex as well as a firm dollar that chilled demand for
U.S. supplies on the export market.
Some rainy conditions in Brazil, beneficial to crop
development for the crop being seeded there, added to the
pressure on soybeans.
"Good harvest weather in the U.S. and better planting
weather in South America suggest that (soybean) supply will
remain comfortable," Tobin Gorey, an analyst at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, said in a research note to clients.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for January delivery
settled down 19-1/2 cents at $10.29-3/4 a bushel. CBOT December
soymeal shed $16.30 to $372.70 per ton.
CBOT December corn was 3-1/4 cents lower at $3.73-1/2
a bushel.
A U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon was
expected to show the U.S. soy harvest was 81 percent complete as
of Nov. 2, just 1 percentage point below the historical average,
according to a Reuters poll. Corn harvest was seen at 60 percent
complete.
"We are not that far behind average here," said Dewey
Strickler, president of grain consultancy Ag Watch Market
Advisors. "We can catch up pretty quickly."
The U.S. dollar hit a new four-year high against a basket of
major currencies on Monday, adding to gains made last
week on the Bank of Japan's stimulus decision and the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy statement that was less dovish than
expected.
Wheat futures firmed, supported by the unwinding of some
long corn/short wheat spreads as well as late technical buying.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat was up 5 cents at
$5.37-1/2 a bushel.
Poor demand on the export market for U.S. wheat kept the
gains in check.
Recent tenders showed U.S. wheat's lack of competitiveness
on Middle East markets, with no offer submitted in a tender
awarded by the world's top importer Egypt over the weekend.
Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities, said on Saturday it had bought 60,000 tonnes of
French wheat in a tender for shipment on Dec. 1-10. It bought
the wheat at $260 a tonne cost and freight.
Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close
CORN DEC4 373.5 -0.86 -3.25 376.75
SOYBEANS NOV4 1028.75 -1.7 -17.75 1046.5
SOY MEAL DEC4 372.7 -4.19 -16.3 389
SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 34.03 -2.21 -0.77 34.8
WHEAT SRW DEC4 538.25 1.08 5.75 532.5
ROUGH RICE NOV4 12.055 0.42 0.05 12.005
M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 173.25 0.58 1 172.25
LIGHT CRUDE DEC4 78.55 -2.47 -1.99 80.54
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17367.65 -0.13 -22.87 17390.52
GOLD 1168.66 #N/A -5.26 1173.92
BALTIC EXCH DRY 1456 1.96 28 1428
US DOLLAR INDEX 87.292 0.43 0.375 86.917
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Richard Chang)