* Corn also weak as harvest pace quickens * Wheat firm but poor export demand limits gains * Harvest pick-up pressures soybeans, soymeal (Recasts, updates with closing prices, adds new analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Nov 3 U.S. soymeal futures dropped 4.2 percent on Monday after a sharp rally last week, pulling soybeans lower, as more supplies became available on the cash market, traders said. "The harvest is certainly moving along and guys are getting beans to the crushers," said Mark Gold, managing partner at Top Third Ag Marketing in Chicago. "Things have settled down here." Corn futures also fell, weighed down by the weakness in the soy complex as well as a firm dollar that chilled demand for U.S. supplies on the export market. Some rainy conditions in Brazil, beneficial to crop development for the crop being seeded there, added to the pressure on soybeans. "Good harvest weather in the U.S. and better planting weather in South America suggest that (soybean) supply will remain comfortable," Tobin Gorey, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a research note to clients. Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for January delivery settled down 19-1/2 cents at $10.29-3/4 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal shed $16.30 to $372.70 per ton. CBOT December corn was 3-1/4 cents lower at $3.73-1/2 a bushel. A U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon was expected to show the U.S. soy harvest was 81 percent complete as of Nov. 2, just 1 percentage point below the historical average, according to a Reuters poll. Corn harvest was seen at 60 percent complete. "We are not that far behind average here," said Dewey Strickler, president of grain consultancy Ag Watch Market Advisors. "We can catch up pretty quickly." The U.S. dollar hit a new four-year high against a basket of major currencies on Monday, adding to gains made last week on the Bank of Japan's stimulus decision and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement that was less dovish than expected. Wheat futures firmed, supported by the unwinding of some long corn/short wheat spreads as well as late technical buying. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat was up 5 cents at $5.37-1/2 a bushel. Poor demand on the export market for U.S. wheat kept the gains in check. Recent tenders showed U.S. wheat's lack of competitiveness on Middle East markets, with no offer submitted in a tender awarded by the world's top importer Egypt over the weekend. Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Saturday it had bought 60,000 tonnes of French wheat in a tender for shipment on Dec. 1-10. It bought the wheat at $260 a tonne cost and freight. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN DEC4 373.5 -0.86 -3.25 376.75 SOYBEANS NOV4 1028.75 -1.7 -17.75 1046.5 SOY MEAL DEC4 372.7 -4.19 -16.3 389 SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 34.03 -2.21 -0.77 34.8 WHEAT SRW DEC4 538.25 1.08 5.75 532.5 ROUGH RICE NOV4 12.055 0.42 0.05 12.005 M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 173.25 0.58 1 172.25 LIGHT CRUDE DEC4 78.55 -2.47 -1.99 80.54 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17367.65 -0.13 -22.87 17390.52 GOLD 1168.66 #N/A -5.26 1173.92 BALTIC EXCH DRY 1456 1.96 28 1428 US DOLLAR INDEX 87.292 0.43 0.375 86.917 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by James Dalgleish and Richard Chang)