* Weekly corn export sales top forecasted range * Wheat posts fifth straight weekly loss * Dollar rises to 11-year high against euro (Adds closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. corn futures firmed on Friday on support from bigger-than-expected U.S. export sales, traders said. "The exports are pretty important," said Bill Gentry, broker at Risk Management Commodities in Lafayette, Indiana. "(They show) the corn has got some value at these and lower levels." Soybeans dropped near three-month lows, capping a week that saw prices fall 1.9 percent as an expected bin-busting harvest from South American comes on line. Wheat also closed lower, crumbling under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar. Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery settled up 3 cents at $3.86-3/4 a bushel. CBOT March wheat was 3-1/4 cents lower at $5.30 a bushel. Corn ended the week down 0.1 percent. Wheat slipped 0.7 percent, its fifth straight weekly loss. "The dollar making new 11-1/2 year highs certainly didn't help the wheat market," said Ed Duggan, director of operations at Top Third Ag Marketing. "That is just making our goods more expensive on the open market." The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of corn were a robust 2.19 million tonnes, topping analysts' forecasts that ranged from 800,000 to 1 million tonnes. Wheat export sales totaled 564,400 tonnes, which also beat trade expectations. CBOT March soybeans were down 4 cents at $9.72-3/4 a bushel. The strength in the dollar cast a bearish tone across U.S. commodities. The euro fell against the greenback following the European Central Bank's announcement on Thursday that it would pump a trillion euros into the euro zone economy to revive sagging growth and ward off deflation. "Currency markets continue to garner most of the excitement this week, as the dollar has definitely had a negative effect on the grains," Matt Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone said in a note to clients. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAR5 386.75 0.78 3 383.75 SOYBEANS MAR5 972.75 -0.41 -4 976.75 SOY MEAL MAR5 331.5 0.42 1.4 330.1 SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 31.6 -1.16 -0.37 31.97 WHEAT SRW MAR5 530 -0.7 -3.75 533.75 ROUGH RICE MAR5 11.01 -1.34 -0.15 11.16 M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 199 0.51 1 198 LIGHT CRUDE MAR5 45.55 -1.64 -0.76 46.31 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17738.49 -0.42 -75.49 17813.98 GOLD LBMA 1290.68 #N/A -10.82 1300.98 BALTIC EXCH DRY 720 -4.13 -31 751 US DOLLAR INDEX 94.771 0.74 0.694 94.077 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Nigel Hunt in London; , Editing by David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)