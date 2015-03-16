* K.C. hard red winter wheat posts biggest gains

* Dollar weakness lends further support

* Soybeans hit lowest since Feb. 11 (Updates with U.S. trading; adds new analyst quote, changes byline, dateline, pervious PARIS/SYDNEY)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, March 16 U.S. wheat futures rose for the sixth time in seven sessions on Monday on concerns about dry conditions in the U.S. Plains hindering growth as the winter wheat crop emerges from dormancy.

Corn futures sagged 1.3 percent on pressure from lower-than-expected U.S. export inspections data. Soybeans also dropped as traders anticipated huge U.S. plantings of the oilseed in the coming months.

K.C. hard red winter wheat posted the biggest gain, rallying 1.7 percent as forecasts for rain in key growing areas of the United States forecast that showers would not do enough to recharge soil moisture.

"This crop is in trouble now and may continue to see ratings decline based on current weather forecast," said Brian Hoops, president of U.S. brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. "It does not look very good after this winter and so far this spring we have not had ideal weather conditions."

The U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service will release reports on the condition of winter wheat in some of the biggest production states on Monday afternoon.

"Weather forecasters are looking for a rainfall event this week, but the amount of rainfall may be well short of alleviating the issue," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

CBOT May wheat futures were up 7 cents at $5.09 a bushel at 11:43 a.m. CDT (1643 GMT). K.C. May hard red winter wheat was 10 cents higher at $5.49-1/4 a bushel.

Weakness in the U.S. dollar, which makes U.S. exports relatively cheaper to overseas buyers, also boosted wheat.

CBOT May corn was down 4-3/4 cents $3.75-3/4 a bushel and CBOT May soybeans were 3-1/4 cents lower at $9.70-3/4 a bushel.

The USDA said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of corn were 735,311 tonnes, down from 1.18 million tonnes a week ago and below the low end of trade forecasts ranging from 900,000 to 1.1 million tonnes.

The decline in soybeans was capped by technical buying after the benchmark May contract briefly fell below the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range, a level the contract has not closed below since January. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAY5 376 -1.18 -4.5 380.5 SOYBEANS MAY5 970.5 -0.36 -3.5 974 SOY MEAL MAY5 324.3 -0.83 -2.7 327 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 30.47 -0.07 -0.02 30.49 WHEAT SRW MAY5 509 1.39 7 502 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.63 0.47 0.05 10.58 M.WHEAT EUR SEP5 189 0.27 0.5 188.5 LIGHT CRUDE APR5 43.37 -3.28 -1.47 44.84 US DOLLAR INDEX 99.457 -0.87 -0.873 100.33 (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by William Hardy and Andre Grenon)