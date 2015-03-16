* K.C. hard red winter wheat posts biggest gains
* Dollar weakness lends further support
* Soybeans hit lowest since Feb. 11
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, March 16 U.S. wheat futures rose for
the sixth time in seven sessions on Monday on concerns about dry
conditions in the U.S. Plains hindering growth as the winter
wheat crop emerges from dormancy.
Corn futures sagged 1.3 percent on pressure from
lower-than-expected U.S. export inspections data. Soybeans also
dropped as traders anticipated huge U.S. plantings of the
oilseed in the coming months.
K.C. hard red winter wheat posted the biggest gain, rallying
1.7 percent as forecasts for rain in key growing areas of the
United States forecast that showers would not do enough to
recharge soil moisture.
"This crop is in trouble now and may continue to see ratings
decline based on current weather forecast," said Brian Hoops,
president of U.S. brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. "It does
not look very good after this winter and so far this spring we
have not had ideal weather conditions."
The U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural
Statistics Service will release reports on the condition of
winter wheat in some of the biggest production states on Monday
afternoon.
"Weather forecasters are looking for a rainfall event this
week, but the amount of rainfall may be well short of
alleviating the issue," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
CBOT May wheat futures were up 7 cents at $5.09 a
bushel at 11:43 a.m. CDT (1643 GMT). K.C. May hard red winter
wheat was 10 cents higher at $5.49-1/4 a bushel.
Weakness in the U.S. dollar, which makes U.S. exports
relatively cheaper to overseas buyers, also boosted wheat.
CBOT May corn was down 4-3/4 cents $3.75-3/4 a bushel
and CBOT May soybeans were 3-1/4 cents lower at $9.70-3/4
a bushel.
The USDA said on Monday morning that weekly export
inspections of corn were 735,311 tonnes, down from 1.18 million
tonnes a week ago and below the low end of trade forecasts
ranging from 900,000 to 1.1 million tonnes.
The decline in soybeans was capped by technical buying after
the benchmark May contract briefly fell below the low end of its
20-day Bollinger range, a level the contract has not closed
below since January.
