* U.S. wheat falls from two-week high * Acreage expectations weigh on soybeans * Corn prices ease on slowing demand for U.S. exports (Recasts, adds U.S. trading, new analyst quote, changes byline, dateline, previously LONDON) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, March 17 U.S. corn and soybean futures sank to six-week lows on Tuesday as export demand for U.S. supplies wilted amid an expanding South American harvest and plentiful world stocks, traders said. Wheat futures also fell, shrugging off concerns about dry weather in the U.S. Plains, on a profit-taking setback after hitting two-week highs during overnight trading. Traders said the huge domestic stockpiles will continue to anchor prices until a closely watched U.S. Agriculture Department report at the end of the month shifts the focus to expectations for the next marketing year. "We really do not have anything new to trade on until we get this planting intentions report," said Dewey Strickler, president of grain consultancy Ag Watch Market Advisers. "I think the story is that we have ample supplies." At 11:42 a.m. CDT (1642 GMT) Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures fell 8 cents to $3.71 a bushel. The new-crop December contract was 7 cents lower at $3.97-1/4 a bushel, falling below the key $4-a-bushel level. China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, has booked over 600,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine this year and more deals from the Black Sea are expected as Beijing's stockpiling dries up supplies and boosts domestic prices. CBOT soybean futures for May delivery were down 10-3/4 cents at $9.58-1/2 a bushel. Expectations of a surge in U.S. soy plantings in the coming weeks added to the pressure hanging over the market. "Surveys of farmers suggest that acreage has been significantly expanded, whereas the USDA actually estimated a marginal decline," Commerzbank said in a market note. Commerzbank also said the recent weakness of Brazil's real currency had also increased the competitiveness of the country's soybean exports against rival U.S. supplies. CBOT May wheat was 6-1/2 cents lower at $5.07-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon that Kansas winter wheat was rated 41 percent good to excellent, down from 46 percent in the previous week. Ratings for Oklahoma winter wheat fell 2 percentage points to 40 percent good to excellent. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAY5 372 -1.85 -7 379 SOYBEANS MAY5 959 -1.06 -10.25 969.25 SOY MEAL MAY5 318.7 -1.54 -5 323.7 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 30.15 -0.79 -0.24 30.39 WHEAT SRW MAY5 507.75 -1.22 -6.25 514 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.585 0.57 0.06 10.525 M.WHEAT EUR SEP5 189.75 0 0 189.75 LIGHT CRUDE APR5 43.94 0.14 0.06 43.88 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17844.19 -0.74 -133.23 17977.42 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Pravin Char and Gunna Dickson)