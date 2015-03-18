* Corn falls to lowest in more than six weeks

* Record acreage view limits gains in soybeans

* Weak export demand weighs on market (Rewrites throughout with U.S. trading, adds analyst quote, changes byline, dateline, pvs HAMBURG/SYDNEY)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, March 18 U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday on a round of bargain buying and short-covering after prices fell near five-month lows on Tuesday, traders said.

Corn and wheat were lower, weighed down by plentiful global supplies and weakening export demand for U.S. supplies.

Dim export prospects also kept the gains in soybeans in check as harvest in Brazil and Argentina neared the halfway point.

"No news to support this bounce as South America continues to harvest," Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone said in a note to clients. "Ships are lined up and getting loaded there. Domestic U.S. demand is still good, but exports down the road look limited if not on the verge of being moved to South America."

Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans were 3-1/2 cents higher at $9.58 a bushel at 10:40 a.m. CDT (1540 GMT).

"Overall fundamentals still look bearish for prices," Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank, said. "The huge soybean harvest in Brazil is now gathering speed and will start arriving on the world market in larger volumes in coming weeks."

Large Brazilian sales of new crop soybeans are likely to capture a large amount of global demand as exports start to roll following disruption from a truck strike, analysts said.

CBOT May corn was 2-1/2 cents lower at $3.68-1/2 a bushel. The front-month corn contract hit its lowest since January 30.

CBOT May wheat dropped 2 cents to $5.01-1/2 a bushel. Technical support for wheat was noted at its 20-day moving average, with resistance seen at the 30-day moving average.

Expectations for huge soybean plantings in the United States this year continued to hang over the market and keep many buyers on the sidelines.

A survey released by Farm Futures magazine forecast U.S. soy acreage at a record 87.25 million. Corn plantings were seen at 88.34 million acres. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAY5 368.75 -0.61 -2.25 371 SOYBEANS MAY5 958.75 0.45 4.25 954.5 SOY MEAL MAY5 318.9 0.44 1.4 317.5 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 30.41 1.23 0.37 30.04 WHEAT SRW MAY5 501.75 -0.35 -1.75 503.5 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.74 1.08 0.115 10.625 M.WHEAT EUR SEP5 189.75 -0.26 -0.5 190.25 LIGHT CRUDE APR5 42.25 -2.78 -1.21 43.46 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17766.83 -0.46 -82.25 17849.08 (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by David Clarke and Grant McCool)