* Weak exports weigh on corn
* Wheat trades lower after hitting technical resistance
(Updates with U.S. trading, adds analyst's quote; changes
byline and dateline, previous SYDNEY/PARIS)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, March 19 U.S. corn futures fell on
Thursday, pressured by strength in the dollar and signs of weak
export demand, traders said.
The dollar, which rebounded after it plunged on Wednesday
following a Federal Reserve statement that suggested a slow pace
of interest rate increases, also weighed on soybean
futures.
Wheat also fell. Concerns about crop damage following the
bitter cold winter had sparked an early round of buying, but the
benchmark May contract hit resistance and turned lower,
with the dollar's strength adding further pressure.
"It has been all about the dollar since the Fed's
announcement yesterday," Matt Zeller, director of market
information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. "The
grains used plummeting afternoon dollar action to gap higher
last night, but momentum has been reversed for both since."
CBOT May corn futures were down 3 cents at $3.71-3/4 a
bushel at 11:08 a.m. CDT (1608 GMT). The contract fell below
technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning
that old-crop export sales of corn came in at 502,300 tonnes in
the latest week, near the low end of market forecasts for
500,000 to 700,000 tonnes. Wheat and soybean exports were in
line with expectations.
CBOT May soybeans shed 7 cents to $9.58 a bushel. CBOT
May wheat fell 4-3/4 cents to $5.06 a bushel. The wheat
contract hit resistance at its 50-day moving average, a level it
has not close above since Jan. 7.
K.C. hard red winter wheat for May delivery, which
was trading 4-3/4 cents lower at $5.48-1/4 a bushel, also failed
to hold support above its 50-day moving average.
Declines in wheat were kept in check by concerns about the
development of crops that were struggling after breaking
dormancy.
Evidence of freeze injury in winter wheat is starting to
show up in parts of northwest Kansas as the crop comes out of
dormancy, an agronomist said.
Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close
CORN MAY5 372.5 -0.6 -2.25 374.75
SOYBEANS MAY5 957.75 -0.75 -7.25 965
SOY MEAL MAY5 318.4 -0.75 -2.4 320.8
SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 30.6 -0.1 -0.03 30.63
WHEAT SRW MAY5 506.75 -0.78 -4 510.75
ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.935 -1 -0.11 11.045
M.WHEAT EUR SEP5 191.25 0.53 1 190.25
LIGHT CRUDE APR5 43.71 -2.13 -0.95 44.66
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17965.07 -0.61 -111.12 18076.19
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de
La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Peter Galloway)