* Weak exports weigh on corn * Wheat trades lower after hitting technical resistance (Updates with U.S. trading, adds analyst's quote; changes byline and dateline, previous SYDNEY/PARIS) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, March 19 U.S. corn futures fell on Thursday, pressured by strength in the dollar and signs of weak export demand, traders said. The dollar, which rebounded after it plunged on Wednesday following a Federal Reserve statement that suggested a slow pace of interest rate increases, also weighed on soybean futures. Wheat also fell. Concerns about crop damage following the bitter cold winter had sparked an early round of buying, but the benchmark May contract hit resistance and turned lower, with the dollar's strength adding further pressure. "It has been all about the dollar since the Fed's announcement yesterday," Matt Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. "The grains used plummeting afternoon dollar action to gap higher last night, but momentum has been reversed for both since." CBOT May corn futures were down 3 cents at $3.71-3/4 a bushel at 11:08 a.m. CDT (1608 GMT). The contract fell below technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that old-crop export sales of corn came in at 502,300 tonnes in the latest week, near the low end of market forecasts for 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes. Wheat and soybean exports were in line with expectations. CBOT May soybeans shed 7 cents to $9.58 a bushel. CBOT May wheat fell 4-3/4 cents to $5.06 a bushel. The wheat contract hit resistance at its 50-day moving average, a level it has not close above since Jan. 7. K.C. hard red winter wheat for May delivery, which was trading 4-3/4 cents lower at $5.48-1/4 a bushel, also failed to hold support above its 50-day moving average. Declines in wheat were kept in check by concerns about the development of crops that were struggling after breaking dormancy. Evidence of freeze injury in winter wheat is starting to show up in parts of northwest Kansas as the crop comes out of dormancy, an agronomist said. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAY5 372.5 -0.6 -2.25 374.75 SOYBEANS MAY5 957.75 -0.75 -7.25 965 SOY MEAL MAY5 318.4 -0.75 -2.4 320.8 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 30.6 -0.1 -0.03 30.63 WHEAT SRW MAY5 506.75 -0.78 -4 510.75 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.935 -1 -0.11 11.045 M.WHEAT EUR SEP5 191.25 0.53 1 190.25 LIGHT CRUDE APR5 43.71 -2.13 -0.95 44.66 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17965.07 -0.61 -111.12 18076.19 (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Peter Galloway)