* CBOT wheat hits one-month high * Corn, soy, wheat on track for weekly gains * Dryness in West adds support to grains (Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes byline/dateline; pvs PARIS/SYDNEY) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, March 20 U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat futures rallied on Friday as investors used a sharp drop in the dollar as an excuse to cover short positions ahead of the weekend, traders said. Investment funds had built up short positions in all three commodities at the beginning of the month as export demand for U.S. supplies waned and the dollar rallied to its highest in more than a decade. But the dollar reversed course this week, undermined by expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise much slower than expected. The weakness provided a spark to the grain markets. "Fundamentals are not that big of a deal at the moment," said Ted Seifried, chief market strategist at Zaner Ag Hedge. "You get a drop in the dollar like this and you get a nice pop in the grains." Chicago Board of Trade corn for May delivery was up 10-1/2 cents at $3.84 a bushel at 11:05 a.m. CDT (1605 GMT) and CBOT May wheat was 15-1/2 cents higher at $5.27-1/2 a bushel. CBOT May soybeans gained 15-3/4 cents to $9.77-1/2 a bushel. Wheat received additional support from concerns about dryness in the U.S. Plains hindering crop development. "Ongoing dryness in the U.S. plains is stressing winter wheat crops, encouraging fund shorts to trim their positions," David Sheppard, managing director at UK merchant Gleadell, said in a market note. U.S. wheat plants have faced a lack of moisture plus severe cold spells this winter, despite some showers in recent days. "The Plains revert to a drier pattern for the next 10 days, with only patchy relief from a few showers in the 11 to 15 day (outlook)," the Commodity Weather Group said in a daily update. For the week, CBOT May was up 5.1 percent, which would be the biggest weekly gain for the benchmark contract since early December. May soybeans were 0.4 percent higher for the week and May corn was up 1.1 percent. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAY5 384.5 2.95 11 373.5 SOYBEANS MAY5 978 1.69 16.25 961.75 SOY MEAL MAY5 324.5 1.63 5.2 319.3 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 30.86 0.78 0.24 30.62 WHEAT SRW MAY5 527.75 3.08 15.75 512 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.92 -0.05 -0.005 10.925 M.WHEAT EUR SEP5 193 0.78 1.5 191.5 LIGHT CRUDE APR5 46.02 4.69 2.06 43.96 DJ INDU AVERAGE 18157.01 1.1 197.98 17959.03 (Additionial reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by William Hardy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)