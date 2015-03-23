* Wheat up for 4th session, at highest since Feb. 17
* Dry weather raises concerns over U.S., Russian wheat crops
(Adds details, quotes, updates prices, changes dateline,
byline)
By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 23 U.S. wheat gained more
than 1 percent on Monday, rising to its highest in almost five
weeks as dry weather in the United States and Russia prompted
short-covering by investors.
Soybeans and corn rose to their highest in more than a week
with weakness in the dollar providing additional support to
agricultural markets.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat climbed 1.1 percent
to $5.36 a bushel by 1230 GMT, after hitting $5.40-1/2 earlier
in the session, the highest since Feb. 17. The market rose 3.5
percent on Friday.
May soybeans gained 1.0 percent to $9.80-3/4 a bushel,
after hitting a 10-day high of $9.82-1/2 a bushel and having
firmed 1.2 percent on Friday. Corn was 0.7 percent higher
at $3.89 a bushel, after touching $3.91-1/4, its highest since
March 12. It had gained 3.1 percent in the previous session.
"The weather is not all that favourable for wheat crops as
we have seen limited rainfall in Russia and U.S. winter wheat is
also suffering from dry weather," said Kaname Gokon, general
manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
U.S. wheat plants have faced a lack of moisture plus severe
cold spells this winter, despite some showers in recent days.
The Plains revert to a drier pattern for the next 10 days,
with only patchy relief from a few showers in the 11-to-15-day
outlook, the Commodity Weather Group said on Friday.
Russia's 2015 grain crop may fall short of official
forecasts as the condition of winter grains in some key growing
regions has deteriorated since last year, the managing director
of a large Russian agricultural group said.
Wheat and rapeseed yields will fall this year in the
European Union but remain above the average of the past five
seasons, helped by a mild winter, the bloc's crop monitoring
service forecast on Monday.
Investment funds had built up short positions in wheat, corn
and soybeans at the beginning of the month as export demand for
U.S. supplies waned and the dollar rose to its highest in more
than a decade.
"Short-term oriented market participants may have
facilitated the price surge by covering shorts," Commerzbank
said in a note.
But the dollar started the week on the defensive after a
volatile few days in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish
steer, which cast doubt on bullish positions in the greenback.
Prices at 1230 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd
Move 2014 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 536.00 +6.00 +1.13 589.75 -9.11
CBOT corn 389.00 +4.00 +1.04 397.00 -2.02
CBOT soy 980.75 +7.00 +0.72 1023.00 -4.13
Paris wheat 197.25 +0.50 0.25 200.75 -1.74
Paris maize 163.75 0.00 0.00 165.75 -1.21
Paris rape 371.25 0.00 0.00 351.00 +5.77
WTI crude oil 45.92 -0.65 -1.40 53.27 -13.80
Euro/dlr 1.09 0.01 +0.58
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. European contracts in euros
per tonne.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing
by Alan Raybould and David Evans)