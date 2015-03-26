* Dollar rise pressures U.S. grains competitiveness
* Poor weekly wheat export sales further hit wheat
* Strong weekly exports fail to lift soybean
* Corn supported by surge in crude oil prices
By Sybille de La Hamaide and Colin Packham
PARIS/SYDNEY, March 26 The rise of the dollar
pulled U.S. grains futures into negative territory on Thursday,
with wheat prices further pressured by disappointing export
sales.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net wheat sales
of 102,300 metric tonnes for delivery in 2014/2015, a
marketing-year low and down 75 percent from the prior 4-week
average.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 1.25 percent to
$5.12-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.86 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a five-day low of $5.16 a
bushel.
"Wheat in Chicago has been hit by both very weak export
sales and the rise of the dollar that makes it less competitive
on world markets," a European trader said.
The U.S. dollar recovered against the euro on Thursday on
the view that central bank monetary policy remained more
favorable for the greenback, while it slipped against the
Japanese yen and Swiss franc concerns about Gulf oil supplies.
Forecasts of much-needed rain across some parts of the U.S.
Plains were also weighing on prices.
Scattered showers were forecast in the Plains wheat belt but
were likely to miss the driest areas of Kansas and Oklahoma,
agriculture meteorologists said.
May corn fell 0.44 percent to $3.93-1/4 a bushel, with
rising crude oil prices limiting losses.
Analysts noted expectations of increased ethanol demand
stoking gains in corn as oil prices rebound.
Brent crude surged on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its
Gulf Arab allies began air strikes in Yemen.
The USDA's prospective plantings report, slated for release
on Tuesday, may show U.S. farmers have cut corn sowings and
increased soybean plantings on hopes of better earnings, a
Reuters poll showed.
May soybeans fell 0.41 percent to $9.74-3/4 a bushel,
having closed 0.31 percent lower on Wednesday.
USDA reported net soybean sales of 505,800 tonnes, up 54
percent from the prior 4-week average but the rise of the dollar
and harvests in South America continued to weigh on prices.
Brazilian analyst Agroconsult lifted its estimate of the soy
harvest there to 95.8 million tonnes, up from 94.7 a month ago.
Prices at 1420 GMT
Last Chang Pct End Ytd
e Move 2014 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 512.50 -6.50 -1.25 589.75 -13.10
CBOT corn 393.25 -1.75 -0.44 397.00 -0.94
CBOT soy 974.75 -4.00 -0.41 1023.00 -4.72
Paris wheat 190.50 -0.75 -0.39 200.75 -5.11
Paris maize 163.00 1.00 0.62 165.75 -1.66
Paris rape 366.75 0.75 0.20 351.00 4.49
WTI crude oil 50.17 0.96 1.95 53.27 -5.82
Euro/dlr 1.09 -0.01 -0.53
(Reporting by Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing
by Keith Weir)