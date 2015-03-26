* Dollar rise pressures U.S. grains competitiveness * Poor weekly wheat export sales further hit wheat * Strong weekly exports fail to lift soybean * Corn supported by surge in crude oil prices By Sybille de La Hamaide and Colin Packham PARIS/SYDNEY, March 26 The rise of the dollar pulled U.S. grains futures into negative territory on Thursday, with wheat prices further pressured by disappointing export sales. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net wheat sales of 102,300 metric tonnes for delivery in 2014/2015, a marketing-year low and down 75 percent from the prior 4-week average. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 1.25 percent to $5.12-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.86 percent in the previous session when prices hit a five-day low of $5.16 a bushel. "Wheat in Chicago has been hit by both very weak export sales and the rise of the dollar that makes it less competitive on world markets," a European trader said. The U.S. dollar recovered against the euro on Thursday on the view that central bank monetary policy remained more favorable for the greenback, while it slipped against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc concerns about Gulf oil supplies. Forecasts of much-needed rain across some parts of the U.S. Plains were also weighing on prices. Scattered showers were forecast in the Plains wheat belt but were likely to miss the driest areas of Kansas and Oklahoma, agriculture meteorologists said. May corn fell 0.44 percent to $3.93-1/4 a bushel, with rising crude oil prices limiting losses. Analysts noted expectations of increased ethanol demand stoking gains in corn as oil prices rebound. Brent crude surged on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began air strikes in Yemen. The USDA's prospective plantings report, slated for release on Tuesday, may show U.S. farmers have cut corn sowings and increased soybean plantings on hopes of better earnings, a Reuters poll showed. May soybeans fell 0.41 percent to $9.74-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.31 percent lower on Wednesday. USDA reported net soybean sales of 505,800 tonnes, up 54 percent from the prior 4-week average but the rise of the dollar and harvests in South America continued to weigh on prices. Brazilian analyst Agroconsult lifted its estimate of the soy harvest there to 95.8 million tonnes, up from 94.7 a month ago. Prices at 1420 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd e Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 512.50 -6.50 -1.25 589.75 -13.10 CBOT corn 393.25 -1.75 -0.44 397.00 -0.94 CBOT soy 974.75 -4.00 -0.41 1023.00 -4.72 Paris wheat 190.50 -0.75 -0.39 200.75 -5.11 Paris maize 163.00 1.00 0.62 165.75 -1.66 Paris rape 366.75 0.75 0.20 351.00 4.49 WTI crude oil 50.17 0.96 1.95 53.27 -5.82 Euro/dlr 1.09 -0.01 -0.53 (Reporting by Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Keith Weir)