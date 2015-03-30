* U.S. wheat futures extend gains to 2.7 pct in 2 days
* Poor weekend rains in U.S. grain belt drive gains
(Updates prices after EU markets open)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 30 Chicago wheat futures rose
for a second session as a lack of rainfall in the U.S. grain
belt over the weekend prompted investors to cover positions.
Soybeans edged up, after dropping for four sessions, ahead
of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report later this week on
planting prospects, while corn was little changed, under
pressure from ample supplies and poor demand for U.S. cargoes.
Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.6 percent to
$5.11 a bushel by 1144 GMT, adding to Friday's 1.7 percent gain.
Soybeans added 0.2 percent to $9.69-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.7 percent in the last session, while corn
was little changed at $3.91 a bushel.
"Weekend rain in U.S. hard red winter wheat regions had been
sparse," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.
"Moreover, weather forecasters do not expect much rainfall
in the near term."
Dry weather in parts of U.S. grain belt is threatening to
curb yields of the hard red winter crop.
The market is eyeing the USDA's prospective plantings
report, which is likely to show farmers in the United States
boosting soybean sowings at the expense of corn acres this
spring, a Reuters poll showed.
A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region
will slow some planting of corn, soybeans and other crops but
below-normal rainfall across the main crop belt should prevent
any major planting delays this spring, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Thursday.
The soybeans market has been under pressure as farmers
gather record soy harvests in South America.
The outlook for warm and dry conditions over the next 10
days in Argentina should allow harvests there to advance after
wet weather this month left fields muddy.
Port workers at the Argentine grains hub of Rosario will
hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with a general
work stoppage throughout the country on the same day over tax
policy.
Large speculators trimmed their net short position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March. 24,
regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short
position in soybeans.
Prices at 1144 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd
Move 2014 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 511.00 +3.25 +0.64 589.75 -13.35
CBOT corn 391.00 0.00 0.00 397.00 -1.51
CBOT soy 969.25 +2.00 +0.21 1023.00 -5.25
Paris wheat 189.25 +0.50 +0.26 200.75 -5.73
Paris maize 163.00 +0.50 +0.31 165.75 -1.66
Paris rape 363.50 -0.25 -0.07 351.00 +3.56
WTI crude oil 48.23 -0.64 -1.31 53.27 -9.46
Euro/dlr 1.08 -0.01 -0.51
(Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by
David Evans)