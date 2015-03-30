* U.S. wheat futures extend gains to 6.1 pct in 2 days
* USDA to update U.S. state crop conditions later on Monday
* Trade awaits USDA plantings and stocks data on Tuesday
CHICAGO, March 30 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures rose nearly 4 percent on Monday as dry conditions in
parts of the U.S. Plains, coupled with hot weather this week,
prompted investors to cover positions, traders said.
Corn followed wheat higher, while soybeans were choppy, with
traders focused on a pair of U.S. Department of Agriculture
reports, on U.S. quarterly grain stocks and planting intentions,
due Tuesday.
At the CBOT as of 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT), May wheat
was up 21-1/4 cents at $5.29 per bushel. May corn was up 3
cents at $3.94 a bushel, and May soybeans were up 1/4 cent
at $9.67-1/2.
Wheat's rally marked the latest in a series of sharp moves
over the past two weeks as short-covering and worries about
dryness in the Plains offset pressure from poor U.S. wheat
exports and a strong dollar.
"The trading funds have a herd mentality. They rush in, they
rush out. Today they are rushing in," said Tom Fritz, a partner
at EFG Group in Chicago. "It's all about concerns over the
dryness in the central southern Plains," Fritz added.
The USDA was expected to release weekly and monthly crop
condition reports from a number of U.S. states later on Monday.
Traders were awaiting the USDA's prospective plantings
report on Tuesday, which is likely to show that U.S. farmers
intend to expand seeding of soybeans, sorghum and other crops
this year at the expense of corn.
A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region
will slow some field work, but below-normal rainfall across the
main crop belt should prevent any major planting delays this
spring, an agricultural meteorologist said last week.
Along with the expected rise in U.S. soy acreage, CBOT
soybeans have been under pressure as farmers gather record
harvests in South America.
Meanwhile, port workers at the Argentine grains hub of
Rosario will hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with
a general work stoppage throughout the country on the same day
over tax policy.
