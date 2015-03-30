* U.S. wheat futures extend gains to 6.1 pct in 2 days

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, March 30 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose nearly 4 percent on Monday as dry conditions in parts of the U.S. Plains, coupled with hot weather this week, prompted investors to cover positions, traders said.

Corn followed wheat higher, while soybeans were choppy, with traders focused on a pair of U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, on U.S. quarterly grain stocks and planting intentions, due Tuesday.

At the CBOT as of 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT), May wheat was up 21-1/4 cents at $5.29 per bushel. May corn was up 3 cents at $3.94 a bushel, and May soybeans were up 1/4 cent at $9.67-1/2.

Wheat's rally marked the latest in a series of sharp moves over the past two weeks as short-covering and worries about dryness in the Plains offset pressure from poor U.S. wheat exports and a strong dollar.

"The trading funds have a herd mentality. They rush in, they rush out. Today they are rushing in," said Tom Fritz, a partner at EFG Group in Chicago. "It's all about concerns over the dryness in the central southern Plains," Fritz added.

The USDA was expected to release weekly and monthly crop condition reports from a number of U.S. states later on Monday.

Traders were awaiting the USDA's prospective plantings report on Tuesday, which is likely to show that U.S. farmers intend to expand seeding of soybeans, sorghum and other crops this year at the expense of corn.

A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region will slow some field work, but below-normal rainfall across the main crop belt should prevent any major planting delays this spring, an agricultural meteorologist said last week.

Along with the expected rise in U.S. soy acreage, CBOT soybeans have been under pressure as farmers gather record harvests in South America.

Meanwhile, port workers at the Argentine grains hub of Rosario will hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with a general work stoppage throughout the country on the same day over tax policy.

CBOT corn 393.75 2.75 0.7% CBOT soy 965.75 -1.50 -0.2% CBOT meal 321.60 0.20 0.1% CBOT soyoil 30.56 -0.04 -0.1% CBOT wheat 528.25 20.50 4.0%