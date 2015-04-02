* More rain needed in U.S. Plains wheat region, traders say
* Short-covering helps lift market before holiday weekend
* USDA reports sale of U.S. soybeans to unknown destination
(Updates with closing prices, drought details)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 2 U.S. wheat futures jumped to
their highest level in six weeks on Thursday on worries that
rains in the U.S. Plains next week will be insufficient to
relieve intensifying drought conditions.
Traders kept their eyes on weather forecasts after dryness
in key parts of the Plains, including Nebraska and Oklahoma,
sparked strong gains earlier in the week. Drought in the region
is expanding just as the hard-red winter variety of bread wheat
grown there is entering its critical growth phase.
A weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, issued by state and federal
climate experts, said nearly 36 percent of the High Plains from
Kansas to North Dakota was in moderate to exceptional drought,
up from 28 percent a week ago.
"The coming rains may not be enough to change people's
perception of this issue," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist
for Illinois brokerage Allendale.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat ended up 7-3/4 cents
at $5.36-1/4 a bushel after hitting a session high of $5.44-1/4,
the highest price for a front-month contract since Feb. 17.
CBOT May corn rose 4-3/4 cents to $3.86-1/2 a bushel,
while May soybeans slipped 3-3/4 cents to $9.86 a bushel.
Short-covering and global demand for wheat helped lift
prices, traders said.
Saudi Arabia's state wheat buying agency said it issued a
tender to buy 715,000 tonnes of hard wheat.
The agency is not expected to purchase U.S. wheat, but
"when you're talking over 700,000 tonnes, it gets some
attention," Nelson said.
"Buyers are showing interest in world production," he added.
Last week, Algeria's state grains agency bought about
650,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in a tender,
more than the 450,000 tonnes initially reported, traders said.
Concerns about weak overseas demand weighed on soybean
prices, traders said, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture
reporting old-crop U.S. export sales last week were 27,400
tonnes. That was below estimates for 150,000 to 300,000 tonnes.
New-crop export sales of 568,300 tonnes were bigger than
expected.
Separately, the USDA said private exporters struck deals to
sell 118,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for
delivery in the 2015/16 crop year.
"Soybeans are shrugging off the sale," said Karl Setzer,
risk management team leader at MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. The
United States has "plenty of inventory to satisfy demand," he
added.
The CBOT is closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral
in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by David
Evans, W Simon and Peter Galloway)