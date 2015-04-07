* Wheat down for 2nd day as forecasts show much-needed rains * Black Sea region also likely to see favourable weather (Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline/byline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, April 7 U.S. wheat edged lower on Tuesday with the market extending a two-day decline to almost 2 percent, as forecasts for much-needed rains eased fears of potential yield losses in the United States and Black Sea region. Corn was little changed amid forecasts of rain likely to delay U.S. spring planting. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.8 percent to $5.23-1/2 a bushel by 1036 GMT. Corn was virtually flat, down 0.06 percent at $3.84-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.4 percent in the previous session and soybeans dropped 0.43 percent to $9.75 a bushel, after closing 0.9 percent lower on Monday. The dollar's rise was also pressuring prices. "U.S. winter wheat is looking better than expected and the weather is improving, so we are down," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "But for the market to fall a lot further we need to see the crop coming out and we won't see that until June or July." U.S. winter wheat is emerging from dormancy in worse condition than usual due to drought, but is in better shape than it was a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. In its first weekly crop report of the 2015 season, USDA said 44 percent of the winter wheat crop in the 18 top producing states was rated good to excellent. That was up from 35 percent a year ago but off the five-year average for the first week in April of 47 percent good to excellent. Weather conditions have also improved in Russia and Ukraine where mild spring temperatures and rains are creating favourable conditions for the 2015 wheat crop, partially making up for a dry autumn, analysts and traders said. Still, uncertainty remains concerning the future of Russia's export policy. Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who is in charge of the agriculture sector, said on Friday the government may extend a tax on wheat exports. The price Saudi Arabia paid for wheat in a tender over the weekend could further add pressure on prices, analysts said. Saudi Arabia bought a total of 780,000 tonnes of hard wheat in an international tender which closed on Friday, paying between $230.94 and $238.22 a tonne, including cost and freight, for 540,000 tonnes shipped to the port of Jeddah. "The big thing is the price Saudis bought wheat at, it is $30 a tonne under U.S. and $20 under Australia," said Houe. "It is a very cheap sale, someone really has a very bearish view on prices." Prices at 1036 GMT Last Change Pct End 2014 Ytd Move Pct Move CBOT wheat 523.50 -4.25 -0.81 589.75 -11.23 CBOT corn 384.75 -0.25 -0.06 397.00 -3.09 CBOT soy 975.00 -3.50 -0.36 1023.00 -4.69 Paris wheat 191.50 -2.25 -1.16 200.75 -4.61 Paris maize 164.00 -0.50 -0.30 165.75 -1.06 Paris rape 363.75 0.00 0.00 351.00 +3.63 WTI crude oil 51.61 -0.53 -1.02 53.27 -3.12 Euro/dlr 1.09 -0.01 -0.61 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. European futures in euros/tonne. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Michael Perry and David Evans)