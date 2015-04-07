* Big corn, soy stocks weigh as S. American harvest rolls on

CHICAGO, April 7 U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday on pressure from abundant global supplies and weakening demand for U.S. offerings on the export market, traders said.

"The world supplies are still large. The crop in South America continues to grow as harvest continues to progress in Argentina," said Don Roose, analyst at U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "I think that is a weight on the market."

Wheat futures were mostly firmer, supported by a round of short-covering following sharp declines early in the trading session. The early weakness stemmed from improving forecasts for rain in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains.

"This is a difficult time of year to try and press the wheat markets," said Terry Linn, broker and analyst at The Linn Group in Chicago. "You've got a weather market in wheat, and a market that is still heavily short. One of the more friendly things is just how many shorts you have."

At 11:16 a.m. CDT (1616 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for May delivery were down 5-1/4 cents at $9.73-1/4 a bushel. CBOT May corn was 1 cent lower at $3.84 a bushel.

"The bean market is heavy, just due to the big supplies coming out of South America," said Tom Fritz, partner at EFG Group in Chicago.

Analysts expect the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report on Thursday to show domestic end stocks of soybeans for the 2014/15 crop year at 370 million bushels, down from the government's March estimate but still the highest in eight years.

CBOT soft red winter wheat for March delivery was up 5-1/2 cents at $5.33-1/4 a bushel. Prices fell to a session low of $5.17-3/4 a bushel before finding support near the 20-day moving average.

USDA said on Monday afternoon that the U.S. winter wheat crop emerged from dormancy worse than usual due to drought. The crop was rated 44 percent good to excellent in the top 18 production states, up from 35 percent a year ago but below the early April average of 47 percent.

Gains were kept in check by forecasts for rain in dry areas of the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt next week. Improving conditions also were seen boosting crop health in Russia and Ukraine following a dry autumn.