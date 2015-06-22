* Heavy U.S. rains raise concern about yield prospects * Trade adjusting positions ahead of USDA June 30 reports * Corn follows soybeans higher * Wheat up on short covering, U.S. harvest delays (New throughout; updates prices and adds comments, dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, June 22 U.S. soybean futures rose to a six-week high on Monday, buoyed by concerns about tightening old-crop supplies and excessive rains trimming new-crop yield prospects, traders said. Wheat and corn were also higher. At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 11:25 a.m. CDT (1625 GMT), the July soybean contract was up 15-1/2 cents at $9.87 per bushel after reaching $9.89-3/4, its highest level since May 6. Traders have begun positioning ahead of two hotly anticipated reports due on June 30 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including one on U.S. acreage and another on quarterly grain stocks. "We are getting too much wet weather, and we have got the possibility that (quarterly U.S.) grain stocks at the end of the month are not going to be what they thought," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Fowler, Indiana. Robust demand from domestic processors has been drawing down U.S. soybean supplies, Gerlach said. Also, some analysts suspect USDA may have overstated the size of the U.S. 2014 harvest. U.S. corn and soybean ratings were seen slipping after crops were hit by heavy rains that moved through the Midwest and Delta last week. Ahead of the USDA's weekly crop progress report due later on Monday, analysts polled by Reuters on average expected USDA to rate 65 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent, down from 67 percent a week ago. Analysts pegged ratings for corn at 72 percent good to excellent, down from 73 percent a week earlier. CBOT corn followed soybeans higher, with July up 4 cents at $3.57-1/4 a bushel. Gains were limited because the U.S. corn crop is more developmentally advanced than the soybean crop, leaving corn better able to withstand the wet weather pattern. "Weather forecasters continue to expect a benign to helpful outlook for U.S. corn crop," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note. Wheat hit a one-week high on technical buying and harvest delays in parts of the Midwest. Funds hold a sizable net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market open to periodic bouts of short covering. CBOT July wheat was up 13-1/4 cents at $5.01-3/4 a bushel. Prices as of 11:30 a.m. CDT (1630 GMT): Net Pct Volume Name Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 501.75 13.25 2.7 32931 CBOT corn Cc1 357.00 3.75 1.1 98617 CBOT soy Sc1 986.50 15.00 1.5 59479 CBOT meal SMc1 331.20 8.10 2.5 24908 CBOT soyoil BOc1 32.94 0.39 1.2 34346 Wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Susan Fenton and Matthew Lewis)