* Corn and wheat rise on concerns over U.S. crop quality
* Soybeans hit highest in almost three months
* Grain futures pare gains on surge of U.S. dollar
(Updates prices, adds quotes, changes dateline)
By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide
SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 23 Chicago corn and wheat
futures rose on Tuesday as declining U.S. crop conditions
underpinned the market while soybeans hit a nearly three-month
high after the U.S. government pegged planting below market
expectations.
However, U.S. grain prices pared most of their gains in the
wake of a sharp rise in the dollar hampering their
competitiveness on world markets.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn rose 0.5 percent to
$3.61-3/4 a bushel, after hitting $3.66 a bushel, its highest
since June 10.
Wheat climbed 1 percent to $5.06 a bushel, after
touching $5.09, its highest since June 12. Soybeans rose
0.15 percent to $9.91 a bushel, after hitting $9.96 a bushel,
the highest since April 2.
U.S. corn and soybeans crop conditions deteriorated for a
second consecutive week as heavy rains damaged young plants and
drowned out fields in the Midwest and southern Plains, according
to state crop reports released after the market close on Monday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 71 percent of the
corn crop as good to excellent, down from 73 percent previously.
Some U.S. corn-producing states have seen a steeper decline
in ratings with 58 percent of the crop rated as good to
excellent in Indiana and 61 percent in Ohio.
Excessive rains in the U.S. Plains are resulting in wheat
harvest delays and quality downgrades.
"We are seeing a protein story open up with continued wet
weather over winter wheat crop areas in the U.S.," said Graydon
Chong, senior grains analyst with Rabobank in Sydney.
"It is delaying harvest and also raising quality concerns."
A fungal disease known as head scab has spread rapidly in
winter wheat fields in central Kansas, the largest U.S. producer
of the grain, a Kansas State University extension crop
specialist said.
Soybeans were rated 65 percent as good to excellent, down
from 67 percent a week earlier.
"It is feared that the lower plant quality will later
translate into lower crop yields," Commerzbank said in a report.
Nationwide, soybean planting was 90 percent complete, up
just 3 percent on the week and lagging the five-year pace of 95
percent as of late June. Analysts expected 92 percent of the
crop to be planted.
The USDA will report U.S. acreage and quarterly grain stocks
on June 30. Analysts are factoring in a bullish soybean outlook.
Prices at 1054 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd
Move 2014 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 505.00 3.75 0.75 594.50 -15.05
CBOT corn 361.50 1.50 0.42 405.75 -10.91
CBOT soy 990.75 1.25 0.13 1023.50 -3.20
Paris wheat 184.75 1.25 0.68 199.50 -7.39
Paris maize 165.25 0.75 0.46 165.75 -0.30
Paris rape 381.00 -0.25 -0.07 351.00 8.55
WTI crude oil 60.13 -0.25 -0.41 53.27 12.88
Euro/dlr 1.12 -0.01 -1.03
Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne
(Editing by Jason Neely)