* Corn and wheat rise on concerns over U.S. crop quality * Soybeans hit highest in almost three months * Grain futures pare gains on surge of U.S. dollar (Updates prices, adds quotes, changes dateline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 23 Chicago corn and wheat futures rose on Tuesday as declining U.S. crop conditions underpinned the market while soybeans hit a nearly three-month high after the U.S. government pegged planting below market expectations. However, U.S. grain prices pared most of their gains in the wake of a sharp rise in the dollar hampering their competitiveness on world markets. Chicago Board of Trade July corn rose 0.5 percent to $3.61-3/4 a bushel, after hitting $3.66 a bushel, its highest since June 10. Wheat climbed 1 percent to $5.06 a bushel, after touching $5.09, its highest since June 12. Soybeans rose 0.15 percent to $9.91 a bushel, after hitting $9.96 a bushel, the highest since April 2. U.S. corn and soybeans crop conditions deteriorated for a second consecutive week as heavy rains damaged young plants and drowned out fields in the Midwest and southern Plains, according to state crop reports released after the market close on Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 71 percent of the corn crop as good to excellent, down from 73 percent previously. Some U.S. corn-producing states have seen a steeper decline in ratings with 58 percent of the crop rated as good to excellent in Indiana and 61 percent in Ohio. Excessive rains in the U.S. Plains are resulting in wheat harvest delays and quality downgrades. "We are seeing a protein story open up with continued wet weather over winter wheat crop areas in the U.S.," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst with Rabobank in Sydney. "It is delaying harvest and also raising quality concerns." A fungal disease known as head scab has spread rapidly in winter wheat fields in central Kansas, the largest U.S. producer of the grain, a Kansas State University extension crop specialist said. Soybeans were rated 65 percent as good to excellent, down from 67 percent a week earlier. "It is feared that the lower plant quality will later translate into lower crop yields," Commerzbank said in a report. Nationwide, soybean planting was 90 percent complete, up just 3 percent on the week and lagging the five-year pace of 95 percent as of late June. Analysts expected 92 percent of the crop to be planted. The USDA will report U.S. acreage and quarterly grain stocks on June 30. Analysts are factoring in a bullish soybean outlook. Prices at 1054 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 505.00 3.75 0.75 594.50 -15.05 CBOT corn 361.50 1.50 0.42 405.75 -10.91 CBOT soy 990.75 1.25 0.13 1023.50 -3.20 Paris wheat 184.75 1.25 0.68 199.50 -7.39 Paris maize 165.25 0.75 0.46 165.75 -0.30 Paris rape 381.00 -0.25 -0.07 351.00 8.55 WTI crude oil 60.13 -0.25 -0.41 53.27 12.88 Euro/dlr 1.12 -0.01 -1.03 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Jason Neely)