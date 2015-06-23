* Corn to one-month high after USDA lowers crop ratings * Wheat nears 2-wk top as wet weather slows U.S. harvest * Soybeans sag as long soybean/short corn spreads unwind (New throughout with updated prices and additional quotes; changes byline and dateline; SINGAPORE/PARIS) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, June 23 U.S. corn futures hit a one-month high on Tuesday on declining crop conditions, particularly in the eastern Midwest, traders said. Wheat neared a two-week top on concerns about U.S. harvest delays, while soybeans turned lower after nearing a three-month high. A firmer dollar hung over all three markets. At the Chicago Board of Trade at 11:43 a.m. CDT (1643 GMT), July corn was up 6 cents at $3.66 per bushel. July wheat was up 10 cents at $5.11-1/4 a bushel, and July soybeans were down 2 cents at $9.87-1/2 a bushel. Corn advanced on short-covering after the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 71 percent of the crop as good to excellent, down from 73 percent a week earlier. Ratings dropped sharply in states east of the Mississippi River. In Ohio, 61 percent of the corn was rated good to excellent, down 19 percentage points from the previous week. Good-to-excellent ratings fell by 15 points in Indiana. Soybean ratings also fell, with 65 percent of the U.S. crop rated good to excellent, down from 67 percent a week earlier. But the corn figures challenged assumptions that soybeans were suffering more than corn from recent excessive rains. As a result, traders exited long soybean/short corn spreads. "In northern Indiana, clients have told me their corn actually looks worse than beans," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. CBOT July soybeans fell after the contract was unable to break through chart-based resistance at its 200-day moving average near $9.96. Downward reversals in soymeal and soyoil added pressure. Wheat rose after the USDA confirmed the U.S. winter wheat harvest was behind schedule, and on forecasts for more unwanted showers in the soft- and hard-wheat production belts. "We are seeing a protein story open up with continued wet weather over winter wheat crop areas in the U.S.," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank in Sydney. "It is delaying harvest and also raising quality concerns." A fungal disease known as head scab has spread rapidly in winter wheat fields in central Kansas, the largest U.S. producer of the grain, a Kansas State University extension crop specialist said. CBOT prices as of 11:40 a.m. CDT (1640 GMT): Net Pct Close Volume Name Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 511.25 10.00 2.0 501.25 39565 CBOT corn Cc1 366.00 6.00 1.7 360.00 144727 CBOT soybeans Sc1 987.25 -2.25 -0.2 989.50 68709 CBOT soymeal SMc1 330.80 -2.80 -0.8 333.60 29298 CBOT soyoil BOc1 32.80 -0.12 -0.4 32.92 28616 CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; editing by Jason Neely; and Peter Galloway)