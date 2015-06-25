(Updates prices) * Wheat falls but forecast for rains cap losses * Corn falls though weather threat persists * Soybeans rises on concerns over plantings By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 25 U.S. wheat fell more on Thursday, retreating from a two-week high, although forecasts for potential further harvest delays due to unfavorable weather provided a floor. Corn also fell, extending losses into a second session, while soybeans rose on the threat of potential U.S. production shortfalls following wet weather. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures fell 0.3 percent to $5.16-1/2 a bushel by 1126 GMT. It had closed 0.6 percent lower the previous day after hitting a two-week peak of $5.30 a bushel earlier in the session. Analysts noted a mixed weather outlook and varying effects on crops, suggesting volatility is likely to persist. "It is hard for the market to know what impact the weather is having. Traders are not on the ground and it is hard to know remotely whether the rain is good or bad and it depends on the specific of every given paddock," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "I can't see any let up in volatility, I think we will keep seeing these swings." Dry weather is forecast for the southern Plains this week, which should allow farmers to accelerate the harvest of hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class that is used in bread. But wet conditions in the southern Midwest are stalling the harvest of soft red winter wheat used for cookies and snack foods, and further unhelpful weather is expected. Storms were crossing parts of Iowa and central Illinois on Wednesday, and more precipitation was on the way, with MDA Weather Services forecasting eastern Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and western Ohio will receive double their normal rainfall for June. July corn dropped 0.3 percent to $3.65-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session. September soybeans were 0.6 percent higher at $9.88 a bushel, after ending down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. Traders remain concerned about the impact of the heavy rains across producing regions, which are already showing signs of damage. U.S. corn and soybeans crop conditions deteriorated for a second consecutive week as heavy rains damaged young plants and drowned out fields in the Midwest and southern Plains, according to state crop reports released after the market close on Monday. Traders are also concerned that U.S. farmers will be unable to complete plantings before the sowing window closes, dragging on production. Prices at 1126 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 516.50 -1.50 -0.29 594.50 -13.12 CBOT corn 365.50 -1.00 -0.27 405.75 -9.92 CBOT soy 988.00 6.25 0.64 1023.50 -3.47 Paris wheat 185.50 -0.75 -0.40 199.50 -7.02 Paris maize 166.75 -1.00 -0.60 165.75 0.60 Paris rape 383.75 0.25 0.07 351.00 9.33 WTI crude oil 59.99 -0.28 -0.46 53.27 12.61 Euro/dlr 1.12 0.00 -0.11 (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by William Hardy)