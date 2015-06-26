* Wheat up on U.S. harvest delays, global supply jitters
* New-crop corn hits $4 a bushel, soybeans $10
* Rally triggers farmer sales of corn and soybeans
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, June 26 U.S. wheat futures surged 6
percent Friday as worries about excessive rains in the Midwest
and uncertainty over global crop prospects triggered aggressive
fund short-covering, analysts said.
Corn and soybean futures advanced but pared gains as farmers
took advantage of the rally and sold supplies of both
commodities.
At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 11:40 a.m. CDT (1640
GMT), July wheat was up 31 cents at $5.63 per bushel after
reaching $5.66, the highest spot price since Jan. 13.
Funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat, corn and
soybeans, leaving the market open to short-covering rallies.
Some investors were exiting the market ahead of two
much-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due June
30 on U.S. acreage and quarterly stocks.
"It's massive fund buying, coming out of their short
positions," Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions,
said of Friday's firm price trend.
Fundamentally, wet conditions and flooding in the Midwest,
from Missouri eastward through the Ohio River Valley, remained
the focus. Farmers in the region grow corn and soybeans, as well
as soft red winter wheat, the type traded at the CBOT.
"Rain is falling on parts of the U.S. wheat crop at a highly
vulnerable phase just as harvesting is starting," said Frank
Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank.
"However, there is also concern about dry weather in Europe
and Canada which could have a negative impact on their crops,"
Rijkers said.
Also, Australia's wheat crop may be threatened by dry
weather in the coming months due to the El Nino weather
phenomenon, Rabobank said in a research note.
Corn and soybeans were sharply higher in early moves as more
storms rolled through the central Midwest. But the markets pared
gains after new-crop December corn topped $4 a bushel and
new-crop November soybeans breached the $10 mark, meeting
price targets for some growers.
"I think there was quite a bit of selling when corn hit $4
and beans hit $10, as psychological benchmarks for producers,"
Hoops said, adding, "It's really a gift for producers who maybe
are holding a lot of old-crop inventory, or have not sold much
new crop."
CBOT prices as of 11:45 p.m. CDT (1745 GMT):
Net Pct Volume
Last change change
CBOT wheat Wc1 564.25 32.25 6.1 54479
CBOT corn Cc1 384.00 7.50 2.0 133865
CBOT soybeans Sc1 1010.50 10.25 1.0 59931
CBOT soymeal SMc1 345.20 8.50 2.5 19762
CBOT soyoil BOc1 33.19 -0.17 -0.5 33843
CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel, soymeal in
dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb.
(Additional eporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Colin
Packham in Sydney;
Packham in Sydney; editing by Dale Hudson and Andrew Hay)