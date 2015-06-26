* Wheat up on U.S. harvest delays, global supply jitters * New-crop corn hits $4 a bushel, soybeans $10 * Rally triggers farmer sales of corn and soybeans (New throughout; updates, prices, adds quotes, changes byline, changes dateline from previous HAMBURG/SYDNEY) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, June 26 U.S. wheat futures surged 6 percent Friday as worries about excessive rains in the Midwest and uncertainty over global crop prospects triggered aggressive fund short-covering, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures advanced but pared gains as farmers took advantage of the rally and sold supplies of both commodities. At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 11:40 a.m. CDT (1640 GMT), July wheat was up 31 cents at $5.63 per bushel after reaching $5.66, the highest spot price since Jan. 13. Funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans, leaving the market open to short-covering rallies. Some investors were exiting the market ahead of two much-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due June 30 on U.S. acreage and quarterly stocks. "It's massive fund buying, coming out of their short positions," Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions, said of Friday's firm price trend. Fundamentally, wet conditions and flooding in the Midwest, from Missouri eastward through the Ohio River Valley, remained the focus. Farmers in the region grow corn and soybeans, as well as soft red winter wheat, the type traded at the CBOT. "Rain is falling on parts of the U.S. wheat crop at a highly vulnerable phase just as harvesting is starting," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "However, there is also concern about dry weather in Europe and Canada which could have a negative impact on their crops," Rijkers said. Also, Australia's wheat crop may be threatened by dry weather in the coming months due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, Rabobank said in a research note. Corn and soybeans were sharply higher in early moves as more storms rolled through the central Midwest. But the markets pared gains after new-crop December corn topped $4 a bushel and new-crop November soybeans breached the $10 mark, meeting price targets for some growers. "I think there was quite a bit of selling when corn hit $4 and beans hit $10, as psychological benchmarks for producers," Hoops said, adding, "It's really a gift for producers who maybe are holding a lot of old-crop inventory, or have not sold much new crop." CBOT prices as of 11:45 p.m. CDT (1745 GMT): Net Pct Volume Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 564.25 32.25 6.1 54479 CBOT corn Cc1 384.00 7.50 2.0 133865 CBOT soybeans Sc1 1010.50 10.25 1.0 59931 CBOT soymeal SMc1 345.20 8.50 2.5 19762 CBOT soyoil BOc1 33.19 -0.17 -0.5 33843 CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional eporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Colin Packham in Sydney; editing by Dale Hudson and Andrew Hay)