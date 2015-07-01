(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline, pvs HAMBURG/SINGAPORE) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, July 1 U.S. wheat futures plunged 4.1 percent on Wednesday as traders locked in profits from the market's rally to six month highs. Traders said that ample U.S. supplies and poor demand on the export market added pressure to wheat. Profit taking also weighed on corn and soybeans, but the declines were kept in check by support from the U.S. Agriculture Department's report on Tuesday that pegged both supplies and plantings below market forecasts. "Both row crop markets have seemingly gone from incredibly comfortable, okay demand situations to potentially tight supply, too much demand situations over the last thirty days," Tregg Cronin, market analyst at Halo Commodity Company said in a research note. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for September delivery was down 25-1/4 cents at $5.90-1/2 a bushel at 10:09 a.m. CDT (1509 GMT). CBOT August soybeans were 7-3/4 cents lower at $10:41-3/4 and CBOT September corn was off 4 cents at $4.18 a bushel. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 407.75 -6.25 -1.5% -3.4% CBOT soy 1050.25 -6.00 -0.6% -20.0% CBOT meal 358.80 -0.70 -0.2% -18.0% CBOT soyoil 33.10 -0.46 -1.4% -14.7% CBOT wheat 590.50 -24.25 -3.9% -2.4% CBOT rice 1022.00 5.50 0.5% -34.1% US crude 57.85 -1.62 -2.7% -41.2% Dow Jones 17,740 121 0.7% 7.0% Gold 1169.40 -2.80 -0.2% -3.0% Euro/dollar 1.1084 -0.0051 -0.5% -18.8% Dollar Index 96.0090 0.5240 0.6% 20.0% Baltic Freight 794 -6 -0.8% -65.1% (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Hay)