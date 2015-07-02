* Rainy Midwest forecast threatens U.S. crop yields
* Corn highest since Dec. 30 as Informa trims crop forecast
* Wheat, soybeans rebound from Wednesday declines
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, July 2 U.S. corn futures rose to a
six-month peak on Thursday, adding to strong gains earlier in
the week as adverse weather in the parts of the U.S. Midwest and
Western Europe threatened crops.
Prices for soybeans and wheat also firmed as investors
squared positions ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on
Friday, when U.S. markets are closed.
Concern that wet weather would curb corn and soybean
production prospects kept a floor under prices, which got a
boost this week from U.S. Department of Agriculture data on
Tuesday that showed lower-than-expected stocks of the crops.
More rain is expected in the coming days in parts of the
eastern Corn Belt, forecasters said.
"The latest forecasts shifted the rain to the wettest areas
of Indiana, Illinois and Ohio and that is putting some premium
back into the market for corn and soybeans," said Brian Hoops,
president of Midwest Market Solutions.
Hot, dry weather in grain production regions in Europe added
further support, he said.
Analytics firm Informa Economics cut its U.S. corn
production forecast on Thursday to 13.412 billion bushels, down
from 13.564 billion previously, and trimmed average yields by 1
bushel per acre to 165.4 bpa, trade sources said. Informa also
raised its U.S. soy crop forecast slightly.
Chicago Board of Trade September corn was up 5 cents,
or 1.2 percent, at $4.27-1/2 a bushel at 10:56 a.m. CDT (1556
GMT), the contract's highest point this year.
CBOT August soybeans gained 1/4 cent to $10.41 a
bushel. September SRW wheat added 5-1/2 cents, or 0.9
percent, to $5.94 a bushel.
