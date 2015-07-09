* Soybeans rise further from 1-wk low on planting delays * Wheat firms after falling 3 pct in last two sessions (Updates prices, adds details) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 9 Chicago soybean futures rose nearly 2 percent on Thursday, underpinned by fresh concerns that excessive rains could curb U.S. production while wheat rebounded after falling for two sessions. "Soybean production in the U.S. is being threatened by cool and wet conditions," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "It is resulting in planting delays and it might prevent farmers from finishing planting." Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans rose 1.8 percent to $10.14-1/4 a bushel by 1245 GMT after touching $10.16-1/4 earlier in the session, while September wheat gained 0.8 percent to $5.82 a bushel after falling 3 percent in the last two sessions. Corn added 0.9 percent to $4.28-1/4 a bushel. Forecasts for more storms in parts of the Midwest are lifting soybean prices, after weeks of heavy rains flooded some fields and prevented farmers from finishing planting. Analytical firm Informa Economics cut its estimate of the 2015 U.S. soybean crop to 3.77 billion bushels, down 41 million from its previous estimate, due to fewer planted acres in Missouri, the firm said in a note to clients on Wednesday. Agricultural markets were also edging higher, after jitters about the Greek debt crisis and China's stock market plunge sparked a selloff in commodities. But investors remained nervous about the global economy. The U.S. agriculture department is scheduled to release a monthly supply and demand report that analysts expect will cut the government's crop production forecasts. U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from European and Black Sea producers. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, made purchases from Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday. Grain from the Black Sea region was about $50 a tonne FOB less than U.S. wheat and $20 below French wheat. "This confirms good competitiveness of Black Sea origins," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. However, concerns mounted that hot weather in Ukraine could hit crops, while crop ratings fell in France. Ukraine's farm minister said he might cut forecasts for the 2015 grain harvest if hot weather persists. Most regions in the country have exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (86°F) for at least the past seven days, disturbing the development of late grains, maize in particular. Farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday estimated this year's French soft wheat crop at 37.9 million tonnes, up 1.1 percent from 2014. But it said good/excellent crop ratings had fallen to 75 percent by July 6 from 78 percent a week earlier. For maize (corn), which has also suffered from dry weather since May and a heatwave in late June and early July, good/excellent ratings shed 10 percent points in the week to July 6 to 71 percent, FranceAgriMer said. Prices at 1245 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 582.00 4.50 0.78 604.75 -3.76 CBOT corn 428.25 3.75 0.88 415.25 3.13 CBOT soy 1014.25 17.50 1.76 1023.50 -0.90 Paris wheat 198.50 1.25 0.63 199.50 -0.50 Paris maize 187.25 1.75 0.94 177.00 5.79 Paris rape 387.00 2.50 0.65 351.00 10.26 WTI crude oil 53.31 1.66 3.21 53.27 0.08 Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 -0.38 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Tom Hogue and David Holmes)