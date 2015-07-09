* Analysts expect production, supply cuts for soy, corn
* Wheat bounces from two-day selloff
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, July 9 Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures surged 2.9 percent on Thursday on concerns that more
rain in the U.S. Midwest will hinder crop development, traders
said.
Corn futures followed soybeans higher.
Expectations that the U.S. Agriculture Department will trim
its production forecast for both commodities in its monthly
supply and demand report on Friday added support. USDA also was
expected to tighten its estimate of domestic corn and soybean
stocks.
"Concerns about lost acres due to heavy rains and tighter
old crop carryout have the trade starting to lean bullish for
Friday's USDA report," Bryce Knorr, senior editor of Farm
Futures Magazine, said in a note to clients.
CBOT August soybean futures were up 28-3/4 cents at
$10.25-1/2 a bushel at 10:22 a.m. CDT (1522 GMT).
Cash market strength, stemming from slow country movement of
soybeans as farmers have been reluctant to sell, also
contributed to gains in futures prices.
CBOT September corn was 3-1/2 cents higher at $4.28 a
bushel. Traders noted technical resistance as the contract
neared the six-month high it hit last week.
CBOT wheat for September delivery was up 2-1/2 cents
at $5.80 a bushel, with bargain buyers stepping into the market
following two straight days of declines.
But the gains in wheat were limited by abundant global
stocks and poor demand for U.S. supplies on the export market.
Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, made purchases from
Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, bypassing U.S. offerings that
were priced about $50 a tonne FOB higher than the Black Sea
wheat.
Seasonal harvest pressure also dampened enthusiasm for wheat
futures as combining of the winter wheat crop in the U.S. Plains
was more than halfway complete.
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 428.00 3.50 0.8% 1.4%
CBOT soy 1025.50 28.75 2.9% -21.9%
CBOT meal 355.50 11.70 3.4% -18.8%
CBOT soyoil 32.34 0.65 2.1% -16.7%
CBOT wheat 580.00 2.50 0.4% -4.2%
CBOT rice 1109.50 8.50 0.8% -28.5%
US crude 52.74 1.09 2.1% -46.4%
Dow Jones 17,686 171 1.0% 6.7%
Gold 1162.83 4.98 0.4% -3.5%
Euro/dollar 1.1037 -0.0038 -0.3% -19.2%
Dollar Index 96.4820 0.1880 0.2% 20.5%
Baltic Freight 853 13 1.6% -62.5%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)