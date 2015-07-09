* Analysts expect production, supply cuts for soy, corn * Wheat bounces from two-day selloff (Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline, pvs SINGAPORE/PARIS) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, July 9 Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged 2.9 percent on Thursday on concerns that more rain in the U.S. Midwest will hinder crop development, traders said. Corn futures followed soybeans higher. Expectations that the U.S. Agriculture Department will trim its production forecast for both commodities in its monthly supply and demand report on Friday added support. USDA also was expected to tighten its estimate of domestic corn and soybean stocks. "Concerns about lost acres due to heavy rains and tighter old crop carryout have the trade starting to lean bullish for Friday's USDA report," Bryce Knorr, senior editor of Farm Futures Magazine, said in a note to clients. CBOT August soybean futures were up 28-3/4 cents at $10.25-1/2 a bushel at 10:22 a.m. CDT (1522 GMT). Cash market strength, stemming from slow country movement of soybeans as farmers have been reluctant to sell, also contributed to gains in futures prices. CBOT September corn was 3-1/2 cents higher at $4.28 a bushel. Traders noted technical resistance as the contract neared the six-month high it hit last week. CBOT wheat for September delivery was up 2-1/2 cents at $5.80 a bushel, with bargain buyers stepping into the market following two straight days of declines. But the gains in wheat were limited by abundant global stocks and poor demand for U.S. supplies on the export market. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, made purchases from Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, bypassing U.S. offerings that were priced about $50 a tonne FOB higher than the Black Sea wheat. Seasonal harvest pressure also dampened enthusiasm for wheat futures as combining of the winter wheat crop in the U.S. Plains was more than halfway complete. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 428.00 3.50 0.8% 1.4% CBOT soy 1025.50 28.75 2.9% -21.9% CBOT meal 355.50 11.70 3.4% -18.8% CBOT soyoil 32.34 0.65 2.1% -16.7% CBOT wheat 580.00 2.50 0.4% -4.2% CBOT rice 1109.50 8.50 0.8% -28.5% US crude 52.74 1.09 2.1% -46.4% Dow Jones 17,686 171 1.0% 6.7% Gold 1162.83 4.98 0.4% -3.5% Euro/dollar 1.1037 -0.0038 -0.3% -19.2% Dollar Index 96.4820 0.1880 0.2% 20.5% Baltic Freight 853 13 1.6% -62.5% (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)