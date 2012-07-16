BRIEF-India's Hotel Leelaventure seeks members' nod for rise in share capital to 2.6 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital of company to 2.6 billion rupees
SYDNEY, July 17 U.S. corn rose 2 percent on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said crop quality fell the most in nine years as the Midwest endures the worst drought in 24 years.
Chicago Board Of Trade September corn rose 2.19 percent to $7.93-3/4 a bushel by 2300 GMT.
USDA said good-to-excellent quality corn fell 9 percentage points to 31 percent as of July 15, exceeding the 5 point drop expected by traders.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by John Mair)
Philippines' annual inflation eased to its slowest pace in four months in May, reflecting slower price increases for eight commodity groups including food and non-alcoholic beverages, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday. Taiwan's consumer price index for May rose 0.59 percent year-on-year, its fastest expansion since January, a government body said on Tuesday. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MAY 2017 > Philipp