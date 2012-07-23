SYDNEY, July 24 U.S. September soy and wheat futures slipped 2 percent in early Asia trade on Tuesday, extending losses on global macroeconomic concerns and after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said crops continued to deteriorate but at a slower pace.

The USDA's weekly crop progress report said the soybean crop was 31 percent in good-to-excellent shape, down 3 percentage points and within trade expectations, following scattered rains in the eastern part of the Midwest grain belt.

Soybeans fell for the first time in four trading sessions on Monday, losing 2 percent from the record $17.77-3/4 notched on Friday and posting the biggest one-day drop in nearly two months.

Grains prices have soared in recent weeks as the most expansive U.S. drought in over a half century spreads, slashing crop prospects and fueling worries about food inflation.