UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
SYDNEY, June 25 U.S. corn and wheat futures jumped in early trade on Monday, extending gains made on Friday as continued dry weather in the U.S. Midwest heightened concerns about crop yields.
June corn gained 2.8 percent to 607-3/4 per bushel while the December contract soared 4 percent.
Wheat for July rose 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp