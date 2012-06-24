SYDNEY, June 25 U.S. corn and wheat futures jumped in early trade on Monday, extending gains made on Friday as continued dry weather in the U.S. Midwest heightened concerns about crop yields.

June corn gained 2.8 percent to 607-3/4 per bushel while the December contract soared 4 percent.

Wheat for July rose 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)