SYDNEY, June 26 U.S. corn futures rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, extending gains made after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut corn condition ratings to their lowest late-June level since 1988 following a week of hot, dry weather across the Midwest.

At 2259 GMT, Chicago Board Of Trade September corn was up 2.37 percent, just below an early peak, and December corn was up 2.57 percent.

USDA's weekly crop ratings survey said that U.S. corn was rated 56 percent good to excellent as of Sunday, down 7 percentage points from a week earlier. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by John Mair)