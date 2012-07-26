SINGAPORE, July 26 Chicago new-crop soybeans slid 2 percent on Thursday, pressured by forecasts of rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest which are likely to offer some relief as the crop enters its yield-determining phase. U.S. wheat also fell 2 percent as the market came under pressure from Russian competition. Iraq has bought 150,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender, an official at Iraq's grain board said. Prices at 0148 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 885.00 -18.25 -2.02% -3.04% 816.33 57 CBOT corn 780.25 -7.75 -0.98% +0.26% 703.05 56 CBOT soy 1582.50 -33.00 -2.04% +0.83% 1520.82 52 CBOT rice $15.47 -$0.10 -0.64% +0.10% $15.10 59 WTI crude $88.71 -$0.26 -0.29% +0.24% $85.14 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.213 $0.001 +0.08% -0.18% USD/AUD 1.031 -0.005 -0.49% -0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)