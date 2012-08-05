SYDNEY Aug 6 U.S. soybeans fell more than 2 percent in early deals on Monday, unwinding the gains achieved on Friday when the oilseed firmed on stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.

At 0003 GMT, Chicago Board Of Trade November soybean contracts were down 2.32 percent to $15.91 a bushel after climbing 0.7 percent in the previous session. November soybeans fell to as low as $15.75-3/4 a bushel during early Asian trading.

September soybeans fell 2.12 percent to $16.01 a bushel, having closed up 0.75 percent on Friday, and spot soybeans fell 2.07 percent to $16.22 a bushel after firming 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The soybean complex firmed on Friday after the Labor Department said U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months during July.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by John Mair)