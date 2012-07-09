SYDNEY, July 9 New-crop soybeans rose more than 2 percent on Monday on worries about crop damage from a U.S. heatwave and as updated weather maps offered little relief, with Wednesday's U.S. government crop report expected to show a drop in projected yield.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 2.14 percent to $15.37-1/2 a bushel by 0540 GMT, having fallen 1.36 percent on Friday.

The climb comes ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture July crop report, set for release on Wednesday, which is expected to show further declines in yield projections. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)