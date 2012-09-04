SYDNEY, Sept 4 U.S. soybeans hit contract highs in early Asian trade on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session when the oilseed fell on profit taking.

Front-month soybeans hit a contract high of $17.85-3/4 a bushel. The previous record of $17.80-3/4 a bushel was set on August 30.

New-crop soybeans also hit a record top of $17.80-1/4 a bushel, surpassing the previous high of $17.71-1/4 a bushel, set on August 30. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)